Chloe, 28, sits in her Manchester flat in the quiet of the evening, phone in hand, scrolling without purpose. A dress appears. She taps. A lamp. She taps again. A skincare set she does not need sits in her basket before she has fully decided to buy it.

In the moment, it feels small. Even comforting. But later, when the parcels arrive, the feeling shifts. The short lift is gone. In its place is guilt and a familiar urge to avoid checking her bank balance at all. She earns £32,000 a year. Yet she is now £8,000 in credit card debt spread across three cards, paying only the minimum each month.

Six months ago, Chloe was diagnosed with ADHD. She says it helped explain a pattern she had never been able to properly describe before. Not forgetfulness. Not the lack of effort. But a repeated pattern of acting fast, then regretting it almost immediately.

'It feels like I switch off for a moment. And then I'm left dealing with it after,' she said.

ADHD and Impulse Spending

ADHD can affect how the brain manages impulse control and reward. For Chloe, spending is not a carefully planned decision. It is a reaction. Specialists say impulsivity is one of the common features of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, which can make quick spending decisions harder to control. Studies also suggest people with ADHD are more likely to report frequent impulse spending compared with those without the condition.

In simple terms, the brain can chase quick rewards. Shopping provides one. The effect is instant. The consequences come later. That delay between action and outcome is where Chloe struggles most.

Mental health charity Mind has also highlighted that people with ADHD are more likely to experience impulse spending patterns linked to reward-seeking behaviour and difficulty delaying gratification. For Chloe, that explanation fits her lived experience closely.

The Debt Trap: Why Minimum Payments Are Not Enough

Chloe keeps up with minimum repayments, but her debt is not meaningfully reducing. Most of her payment goes towards interest rather than the actual balance. Over time, this keeps her stuck in a cycle where progress feels invisible. Debt charity StepChange explains that minimum repayments can stretch debts over many years and significantly increase the total cost of borrowing.

StepChange research also shows that neurodivergent people, including those with ADHD, are disproportionately affected by debt problems and often find financial systems harder to manage due to executive functioning difficulties. Chloe recognises that pattern in her own life.

'I can start a budget,' she says. 'But I cannot keep it going.'

Snowball vs Avalanche: Two Repayment Approaches

There are two common ways to pay down multiple debts. The avalanche method focuses on paying off the card with the highest interest rate first. It is mathematically efficient and reduces total interest paid. The snowball method starts with the smallest debt first, regardless of interest rate.

It may cost slightly more over time, but it creates faster visible progress. For Chloe, that difference matters. The snowball method gives quick wins. One card cleared. One balance is gone. That sense of progress can help maintain motivation, especially when long-term plans feel difficult to sustain.

Debt advisers, including StepChange, often emphasise that the most effective method is the one a person can realistically stick to over time. For Chloe, consistency matters more than perfection.

Practical Steps to Stop the Cycle of Impulse Spending

Before Chloe can fully reduce her debt, she needs to reduce new spending. The first step is friction.

Removing saved card details from devices and websites adds a pause between wanting and buying. That pause can interrupt impulsive decisions. The second step is the 24-hour rule. If Chloe wants something, she places it in her basket but waits a full day before purchasing. Often, the urge passes once the emotional spike fades.

She also reduces triggers by deleting shopping apps and turning off promotional notifications. These are not dramatic changes. But they disrupt automatic behaviour patterns that have built up over time.

Letting Tools Do Some of the Thinking

Chloe is also trying to remove pressure from daily decisions. HyperJar helps users divide money into visual 'pots' for different spending areas.

Plum can automatically move small amounts into savings without manual effort. Snoop tracks spending patterns in the background and highlights where money is going. These tools do not replace discipline. But they reduce the number of decisions Chloe has to make in real time, which is often where things go wrong.

Support That Is Designed for Situations Like This

Chloe is also being encouraged to seek structured debt support rather than managing it alone. StepChange and National Debtline both offer free, confidential advice and can help people set up repayment plans with creditors.

StepChange research highlights that many neurodivergent people face barriers in managing debt, including overwhelm, difficulty tracking multiple accounts, and communication challenges with creditors. The organisations stress that support systems need to adapt to different ways of thinking and processing information. For Chloe, that feels important. Not as a label. But as a way of making progress possible.

Chloe does not expect an overnight fix. Her progress is smaller and more practical. One cleared card. One avoided impulse purchase. One day she waited instead of buying immediately. These changes are not dramatic. But they are visible. And for the first time in a long time, her debt is not just staying the same. It is starting, slowly, to move in the right direction.