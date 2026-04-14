A woman with $96,000 (£72,500) in debt called into The Ramsey Show asking whether she could justify buying tickets to see the Backstreet Boys at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The answer was no. What nobody predicted was that one of the Backstreet Boys would be listening.

The caller, identified only as Rachel from Indianapolis, phoned in during an episode co-hosted by financial adviser Dave Ramsey and his daughter Rachel Cruze. She asked if it would ever be appropriate during 'Baby Step 2' - the debt-elimination phase of Ramsey's programme - to spend on a once-in-a-lifetime experience, People reported.

The experience she had in mind was the Backstreet Boys' Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere this August.

Ramsey's Answer: A Firm No

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Cruze, who said she had attended the concert twice herself, sympathised with the caller's dilemma. Ramsey admitted he had seen the Eagles at the Sphere and called it 'one of the best concert experiences of my life.' But sympathy only went so far.

'It's worth every penny, if you had the pennies. You don't. You're broke. You're $90,000 (£68,000) in debt,' he told her. 'It would be inconsistent with what we teach.'

Rachel and her husband had already paid off $78,000 (£58,900) but still owed $96,000. At $3,500 (£2,640) a month, they were roughly two years away from being debt-free.

Ramsey posted the clip on 1 April, and it went viral.

A Surprise From The Backstreet Boys

Just over a week later, Ramsey and Cruze brought Rachel back on air. This time, someone else was on the line.

Kevin Richardson, one of the five members of the Backstreet Boys, had seen the clip after a friend shared it. He commented, 'Maybe I can help?' and messaged Ramsey's team directly, People reported.

'I would like to invite you and a guest to come see us in Las Vegas,' Richardson told Rachel on the follow-up episode, which aired on 9 April. 'And we'll pick up the tab.'

Ramsey then went a step further. 'You can't go in Baby Step Two if you have to pay for the travel, so Ramsey's going to pick up the travel for you,' he said.

Rachel broke into tears of joy. 'Are you serious right now?' she exclaimed.

She told Richardson she works as a psychiatric nurse practitioner, specialising in mental health and addiction. He said she was 'doing God's work' and deserved a break. 'You and a guest come and hang out with us and take a trip back in time,' he said.

@daveramsey This was fun! Rachel called into the Ramsey Show a week ago with a tough decision to make: She wants to see the @Backstreet Boys at the Sphere in Las Vegas, but she's working on paying off debt. Kevin from the Backstreet Boys saw the clip, and here's what happened next. #backstreetboys #spherelasvegas ♬ original sound - Dave Ramsey

Backstreet Boys' Sphere Residency Sold Out 35 Shows

The concert Rachel will now attend is part of the Backstreet Boys' Into the Millennium residency at the Sphere, which was launched in July 2025. The group became the first pop act to headline the venue and has since sold out 35 consecutive performances to over 575,000 fans, the band's official site confirmed.

Richardson, 54, is the oldest member of the group and often described as the group's 'big brother'. He left the Backstreet Boys in 2006 and rejoined the group in 2012. Over the course of more than three decades, the band has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

As for Rachel, the math has not changed. She still owes $96,000 (£72,500). The debt payoff timeline is still roughly two years. But the trip to the Sphere will not cost her a penny.