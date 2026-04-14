Classic television programmes are primarily created for entertainment, but they can also reflect predictable patterns in human decision-making. According to financial adviser Ross Levin, fictional characters often mirror the same emotional reactions and behavioural biases that influence real-world financial choices.

Levin, who has worked in wealth management for more than three decades and frequently writes about investor psychology, says stories built around risk, problem-solving and competition often illustrate how people respond to uncertainty, social comparison and long-term planning.

While these programmes were never designed to teach financial lessons, their narratives can sometimes mirror the behavioural patterns that shape personal finance decisions.

Panic and Market Volatility — Gilligan's Island

The reference here is to the original 1964–1967 sitcom Gilligan's Island, which follows seven passengers stranded on a remote island after a shipwreck.

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Although the show is of the comedy genre, many episodes revolve around the group reacting impulsively to unexpected challenges. Plans to escape the island frequently collapse because characters act on emotion, optimism or panic rather than careful planning.

Levin says this behaviour resembles how some investors respond during periods of market volatility. When markets fall sharply, investors often react emotionally by selling assets out of fear or buying aggressively simply because prices have dropped. These decisions may feel logical in the moment but are sometimes made without considering long-term investment fundamentals.

Behavioural link: Loss aversion and emotional decision-making during uncertainty

Financial outcome: Poor market timing that may lock in losses or increase risk unnecessarily

Levin says disciplined investors tend to focus on valuation, long-term goals and risk tolerance rather than reacting to short-term market swings.

Social Comparison and Lifestyle Pressure — Looney Tunes

The animated franchise Looney Tunes, launched by Warner Bros. in the 1930s, has produced numerous characters and short films across television and cinema. Levin's example refers specifically to the recurring segments featuring Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner.

In these cartoons, Wile E. Coyote repeatedly purchases increasingly elaborate gadgets from the fictional ACME Corporation in attempts to catch the Road Runner. Despite repeated failure, he continues escalating his efforts rather than reassessing the strategy. Levin says the pattern reflects social comparison bias, a common behaviour in personal finance.

People often compare their financial progress with that of friends, colleagues or neighbours. In response, they may increase spending or take greater financial risks in order to match perceived lifestyles or achievements.

Behavioural link: Social comparison and status-driven consumption

Financial outcome: Lifestyle inflation that can reduce long-term savings

Levin says individuals often improve their financial stability when they measure success according to personal financial goals rather than external comparisons.

Preparation Before Crisis — Lassie

The Lassie franchise began with films in the 1940s and later expanded into several television series centred around a highly intelligent collie known for recognising danger and helping humans respond to emergencies. In many storylines, the dog identifies warning signs early and alerts others before a situation becomes more serious.

Levin uses this narrative as a metaphor for proactive financial planning. Unexpected financial shocks—such as job loss, medical emergencies or major repairs—can arise suddenly. People who prepare in advance are typically better positioned to manage these disruptions.

Behavioural link: Proactive risk management

Financial outcome: Greater financial resilience during unexpected events

Levin highlights emergency savings, insurance coverage and income protection as tools that cannot prevent crises but can significantly reduce their financial impact.

Simplicity and Discipline — MacGyver

The original MacGyver television series aired between 1985 and 1992 and follows secret agent Angus MacGyver, who solves complex problems using simple tools and logical thinking rather than advanced technology or force. Levin says the character's practical approach offers a useful analogy for personal financial management.

Many individuals delay financial planning because they assume it requires complicated strategies or specialised knowledge. In practice, he says, long-term financial progress is often driven by consistent, basic habits.

Behavioural link: Avoiding unnecessary complexity

Financial outcome: Stronger financial outcomes through disciplined routines

Examples include tracking spending, reducing high-interest debt, building emergency savings and investing regularly over time.

Behavioural Patterns Across Fiction

Although these programmes are fictional, Levin says they highlight behavioural tendencies that frequently appear in real financial decisions.

Across the examples, three recurring themes emerge:

Emotional reactions during uncertainty can lead to poor investment timing

Social comparison may distort financial priorities and increase spending

Lack of preparation can increase vulnerability to financial shocks

According to Levin, long-term financial stability rarely results from dramatic decisions. Instead, it is often built gradually through consistent behaviour, clear financial goals and disciplined planning over time.