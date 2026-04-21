The typical American side hustler earns $885 (£669) a month. Rachel Jimenez earns $14,000 (£10,580). The gap between the two figures says a great deal about what separates casual earners from those who turn a side project into a primary livelihood.

Jimenez, 37, a former higher education administrator and mother of two, said she now generates that income passively across seven streams, including her Etsy digital products shop, her personal finance blog Money Hacking Mama, real estate holdings, and stock appreciation. She said she recently reached millionaire status, according to a first-person account published by CNBC.

None of it happened quickly. Jimenez opened her Etsy store in 2019 while on maternity leave, selling downloadable printables like budgeting templates and party games. Revenue only picked up after she narrowed her focus to items that were already selling consistently, she told CNBC in a 2024 profile.

By 2021, the store brought in close to $160,000 (£120,900). She quit her full-time job that June. In 2023, Etsy revenue dipped to about $77,000 (£58,200) as she dialled back her involvement to just five to ten minutes a day on the platform. The difference was that by then she had branched into other revenue sources - a blog earning roughly $24,000 (£18,100) a year through affiliate links, a paid online course, and adjunct teaching at Mt. San Antonio College in California.

From Printables Shop To Seven Passive Income Streams

Jimenez holds a master's degree in positive organisational psychology from Claremont Graduate University. She has credited that training with shaping her approach to business - specifically the concept of a growth mindset, the idea that ability develops through sustained effort rather than innate talent.

Her central piece of advice for aspiring side hustlers is to resist the urge to do everything at once. 'Most people I know who've built a profitable business didn't start out creating their income streams all at the same time,' she wrote in her CNBC column. She said she has watched new entrepreneurs try to juggle stocks, a Shopify store, and property investment simultaneously, and that the result is almost always burnout and debt.

Jimenez also said that paying for a structured course on selling digital products through Etsy was a turning point. She had spent months trying to self-teach using free videos and library books and had made little headway. The paid course gave her a framework and access to a community of sellers working on the same problems.

'When I invested a small amount of money into a course and a community of people working on the same thing, I was able to learn, struggle, get help, and achieve small wins,' she wrote.

Millions of Side Hustlers Still Earning Under $200 A Month

Jimenez's earnings place her well above the norm. A 2025 Bankrate survey of more than 2,600 US adults found the average side hustler takes home $885 (£669) a month. The median was $200 (£151) - meaning half of all side hustlers earn less than that. Around 28 per cent reported making between $1 and $50 a month.

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The broader picture is one of growing dependence on extra work. A February 2026 survey by The Penny Hoarder found 53 per cent of Americans with side hustles said they would struggle to cover essential expenses without the income. Three in four said rising costs had pushed them to rely more heavily on earnings from outside their main job over the past year.

Federal data shows the share of US workers holding more than one job hit 5.7 per cent in November 2025, the highest rate in more than two decades.

Jimenez said patience is what most people underestimate. Her own Etsy store took nine months to produce meaningful revenue. 'Success doesn't happen in a single viral post or overnight launch,' she wrote. 'It comes from showing up, adjusting, and staying in the game long enough to see your knowledge and efforts compound.'