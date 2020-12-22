McDonald's has just released a bizarre new creation from its test kitchens in the form of a new burger. The new addition comes with a full cast of unlikely burger characters such as Spam, crushed Oreo pieces and a creamy sauce. McDonald's China is the birthplace of this unique menu item called Oreo x Spam burger which was launched on December 21.

The latest burger creation features two extra-thick slices of Spam topped with Oreo crumbs and the brand's classic burger sauce. The official McDonald's China website describes the taste of the Oreo x Spam burger as "tender and juicy, full of meatiness and with a hint of sweet aftertaste." The experience will surely give you an imaginable double surprise.

While many were not too keen on getting first dibs on the strange creation, some have been quite curious to give the limited edition burger a try. For one day only this week, diners were invited to taste the unique burger as part of its "members only" promotions which offers special discounts and offers to patrons every Monday.

In an article from CNN, McDonald's China communications manager Abbie Xie views the unique burger as a trending food among today's youngsters.

"It has a very strong meaty and satisfying texture. The flavorful and crispy Oreo, on the other hand, is a snack youngsters are familiar with. By creatively combining the two foods, it doesn't only showcase the collision of tastes and textures, it is also quite topical socially," Xie said.

Members who were invited to partake in the special burger promo offer received vouchers to purchase the item for $2 (£ 1.50).

McDonalds China is introducing a new Oreo x Spam burger on December 21. There will be 400,000 produced and sold.



(Look, I saw this so you have to see it too. Sorry, that's how it works). pic.twitter.com/QCiog64wAY Why advertise with us December 18, 2020

According to Xie, "The burgers were sold out by noon in some branches. The overall sale was good and there were some fierce discussions on social media sites."

"We had a total of 400,000 Oreo luncheon meat burgers, available at about 3,700 branches across China -- each branch had a limited supply," said Xie.

Despite the number of projected sales on the special offer item, the brand had netizens from social media platform Weibo certainly divided on their reviews and opinions regarding the strange burger.

A comment on the company's blog that received 2,000 likes read:

"There is no need to release unnecessary products."