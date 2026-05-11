A real-life vigilante has risen beneath the streetlights of Minneapolis. Clad in all black and a stark black skull mask, the figure known as NoMark moves through the night with a singular purpose: ensuring the streets are safe. As residents grapple with rising concerns over public safety and emergency response times, this masked twenty-something claims to offer a solution rooted in visibility and civic duty. But who is he, and what inspired a regular citizen to don a mask and take to the pavement?

The Watchman of Minneapolis

NoMark represents a modern iteration of the urban vigilante, who aims to make a difference in the city. Armed with a camera, he navigates the volatile environment of late-night bar crowds and deserted alleys. His philosophy is rooted in the power of observation rather than physical force.

In his interview with FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul, NoMark said that he has been called a 'superhero' and 'vigilante' of Minneapolis. 'I like to solve crime. I like to go out and help people in need. I post videos about it online.' This mission, described by him as 'helping people one day at a time', has resonated with a local population increasingly frustrated by a perceived lack of public safety.

He also said to The Minnesota Daily, 'I want to make a change in Minneapolis; I want people to feel safer in the streets here,' Nomark added, 'I see in the news all the time, these big crimes and these horrible things that keep happening. Eventually, it would be great to make a change.'

Other than his camera, which he used to document his missions and share with the community, NoMark hits the streets with only his combat experience and Narcan.

NoMark's Mission

His vigilante work, however, is not as dramatic as that in the comics, 'I usually just go out, go around the streets and see what's going on,' Nomark said. 'If anyone's acting weird, I investigate it. I have people DM me, so I go out and look into what they're telling me.'

On his first mission, NoMark shared a video of retrieving a stolen bike after a request came in. He further gained attention in fall 2025 after launching his own mission to track down the 'Minnesota Pisser,' a person filmed urinating on several University of Minnesota landmarks. He has also de-escalated street fights several times.

As reported by The Star Tribune, the twenty-something vigilante then assisted ICE protesters at the Whipple Federal Building. He also investigated the environmental impact of a proposed data center and a major local oil refinery, venturing into murkier territory that may have involved trespassing, while recruiting others with Guardian Angel-style ambitions to join his patrols.

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Respects the Law

Despite his mission, NoMark insisted that he respects the law and emphasised that he does everything he can to 'stay out' of the police's way and acknowledges his own limitations. According to him, he is quick to contact law enforcement in situations involving forensics or high-level violence.

'We're not stopping, like bank robberies and stuff,' Nomark said. 'It's just community outreach.' He added, 'If it is a tough situation, that's what the police are for,' Nomark said. 'The small things, there are people like me that can help.'

NoMark continues his mission and has since amassed hundreds of thousands of supporters, though he clarified that becoming an online influencer is not his goal.