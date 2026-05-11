A 37-year-old tourist from Seattle, Washington, has been detained by Hawaiian authorities after a viral video captured him hurling a large rock at an endangered Hawaiian monk seal and subsequently boasting about his wealth when confronted.

The incident, which occurred off the Lahaina shoreline on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, has ignited widespread fury across the islands as residents and conservationists call for the maximum federal penalty.

Viral Video of Attack on Endangered Monk Seal

The attack was captured on camera by witness Kaylee Schnitzer, who observed the man picking up a rock described as being the size of a coconut. The footage shows the man aiming and throwing the projectile directly at the head of a monk seal, known locally as 'Lani,' while it swam in the shallows. In the video, Schnitzer can be heard shouting, 'What are you doing?' and 'Why would you throw a rock at it?'

A scandal has erupted in the U.S. after a deranged wealthy man threw a rock at a Hawaiian monk seal — one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.



The incident happened on the island of Maui and was caught on video. Witnesses tried to stop the man, but he just laughed and said… pic.twitter.com/03gMKrnzZo — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 10, 2026

When Schnitzer confronted the man and told him that they called law enforcement, he reportedly said, 'I don't care. Fine me, I'm rich.' and kept walking, The Independent reported. This display of indifference has become the focal point of the investigation, highlighting a perceived lack of respect for Hawaii's delicate ecosystem.

Hawaii Tourist Detained

Following a report from the Maui Police Department, officers from the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) arrived at the scene. The suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending formal criminal charges, was detained and informed of his legal rights.

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According to a report by KOMO News, the man declined to make a statement to the authorities and immediately requested an attorney. The state investigation has since been handed over to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Law Enforcement.

'From past monk-seal-related incidents, we know that some of the NOAA fines have been substantial,' said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. He emphasised that the department would pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law to protect the islands' native wildlife. Under the federal Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the suspect could face significant fines and up to one year in a federal penitentiary.

The Endangered Monk Seal

The Hawaiian monk seal remains one of the rarest marine mammals on Earth, with a total population of approximately 1,600 individuals remaining.

Amongst this fragile population, the seal named 'Lani' whose condition following the attack has yet to be determined. She is especially beloved by residents after becoming a symbol of local resilience for returning to the Lahaina shoreline in the aftermath of the devastating 2023 wildfires.

The recent attack occurred during the peak of the pupping season, which runs from March through August. This is a critical period where seals are particularly vulnerable and frequently come ashore to rest or nurse their young.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen noted in a social media statement that both members of his team and local residents have 'watched over and deeply cared for' Lani since her return to the area.

'Let me be clear, this is not the kind of visitor we welcome on Maui,' Bissen said regarding the incident. 'We welcome respectful visitors that understand that our cultural environment and wildlife must be treated with care and aloha. Behaviour like this will not be tolerated.'

Meanwhile, the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) reminded the public that harassing or harming monk seals is illegal under state and federal law, and to keep at least 50 feet distance from adult seals and 150 feet from mothers with pups. As of now, the investigation is still ongoing.