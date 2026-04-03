Marks & Spencer has criticised the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, over what it describes as rising levels of retail crime, as new figures highlight the scale of violence and abuse faced by shop workers across the UK.

The retailer said its staff experience around 1,600 incidents of theft, abuse and intimidation each day, citing data from the British Retail Consortium. Executives warned that offences are becoming more organised and more aggressive, with recent incidents including large groups of youths entering stores and confrontations involving staff.

The criticism follows recent disorder in parts of London, including reports of teenagers gathering via social media and targeting high street shops. M&S said such incidents reflect a broader pattern affecting stores nationwide, while City Hall has rejected claims that the capital is becoming unsafe.

Retailer Raises Concerns Over Staff Safety

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M&S said the nature of retail crime has shifted in recent years, with more incidents involving threats or physical confrontation. The company stated that a significant proportion of reported cases include verbal abuse or violence against employees.

Executives have cited examples of serious incidents in stores, including employees being assaulted while attempting to intervene in theft and security staff being attacked. The retailer says it has invested heavily in security measures, including surveillance systems and in-store technology, but argues that these steps alone have not reduced the frequency of incidents.

The company also raised concerns about repeat offenders and what it described as gaps in enforcement, particularly in cases involving lower-value theft.

Political Disagreement Over Policing Approach

The dispute has highlighted wider tensions between retailers and City Hall over how retail crime is handled. M&S has called for a stronger and more consistent police response, including greater focus on repeat offenders and organised groups.

BREAKING NEWS; Marauding Madness & utter Chaos at Marks & Spencer in Clapham; had the 3 MET Officers not been on scene I bet the entire stock would have been stolen;



LAWLESS LONDON on just about every level of crime & ASB 👇🤷‍♂️🙄pic.twitter.com/dIvH6Uwz0G — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) March 30, 2026

In contrast, the Mayor's office said policing priorities must balance a range of offences, including serious violent crime. A spokesperson pointed to increased investment in neighbourhood policing and targeted operations in high-risk areas, according to The Telegraph.

Officials also said a data-led approach is being used to identify and disrupt organised criminal activity, including initiatives designed to improve intelligence sharing between retailers and police.

Wider Rise in Retail Crime Across the UK

The concerns raised by M&S reflect broader industry trends. The British Retail Consortium reported that retail crime cost UK businesses an estimated £3.1 billion ($4.1 billion) in 2025, with incidents of violence against workers rising significantly in recent years.

Some retailers have also pointed to the role of social media in coordinating large-scale incidents involving groups of young people. Retailers collectively spent close to £1 billion ($1.32 billion) on crime prevention measures last year, according to industry data, including security staff, surveillance systems and anti-theft technology.

When Marks & Spencer is begging Sadiq Khan to “prioritise effective policing”, you know London’s crime problem has gone way beyond headlines and into daily life. — Stuey Beef 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stuey_beef) April 2, 2026

Pressure Builds for Coordinated Response

M&S and other retailers have called for clearer enforcement and greater use of existing policing powers to address repeat offending. The company has also urged improved transparency around crime data to better reflect conditions faced by staff.

City Hall said it will continue working with police and businesses to tackle retail crime, pointing to targeted operations and increased neighbourhood policing in affected areas. With incidents continuing across the UK, attention remains on how enforcement strategies and retail investment can reduce risks for workers on the shop floor.