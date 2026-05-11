Donald Trump has renewed attacks on the US justice system, claiming he was politically targeted for years and accusing former FBI Director James Comey of helping drive investigations against him before he entered the White House.

Speaking during a Fox News interview, Trump said scrutiny surrounding alleged Russian ties during the 2016 presidential election marked the beginning of what he described as years of unfair treatment by political opponents and sections of the media.

Trump also referred to Comey as a 'dirty cop' while discussing the FBI's Russia investigation and broader legal scrutiny surrounding his presidency. Trump did not provide new evidence supporting the allegation, while Comey has previously defended the bureau's actions during the investigation period.

Trump Says Investigations Began Before Presidency

During the interview, Trump was asked whether he feared future Democratic administrations could pursue legal action against officials serving under Republican presidents. In response, Trump argued that similar actions had already been taken against him over several years, including before he officially entered office following the 2016 election.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just DROPPED THE MIC.



REPORTER: Are you worried a Democrat president will indict your FBI director now? [Following Comey]



TRUMP: "Well, that's what they tried to do! They went after me for 4 YEARS, and that doesn't include the 4 years I had in the… pic.twitter.com/uClMu4nT1W — Pascal Najadi (USSF)🇺🇸 (@JfkPascalNajadX) May 10, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump is GOING OFF on James Comey for threatening his life with "8647"



"Does anybody believe this guy??? A Dirty Cop!!!"



COMEY: "We were just walking on the beach!"



"Walking on the beach with my wife. Never occurred to me it was controversial."



LOCK HIM UP! pic.twitter.com/XgrSmbbMce — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

'Before I came to office, I started hearing rumours about Russia,' Trump said. 'I said, what the hell do I have to do with Russia?'

Trump claimed allegations surrounding Russia were amplified by political opponents and sections of the media.

When asked whether his comments reflected a desire for revenge, Trump rejected that characterisation and instead described his position as a matter of 'justice'.

Read more DOJ Crisis: National Security Cases Suffer as Career Prosecutors Flee Over 'Unlawful' James Comey Indictment DOJ Crisis: National Security Cases Suffer as Career Prosecutors Flee Over 'Unlawful' James Comey Indictment

Comey Trial Date Adds New Attention

Trump's latest remarks came shortly after a judge set a July trial date for Comey to face criminal charges linked to a social media post made last year. According to court filings, the charges relate to an Instagram image showing seashells arranged into the numbers '86 47', which prosecutors argued could be interpreted as a threat against Trump, the 47th US president.

Comey has denied wrongdoing and said he removed the post after learning some people viewed it as promoting violence. Trump also shared a video on social media criticising Comey over the controversy and again referred to him as a 'dirty cop' and claiming 'everybody knew it'.

Comey has consistently defended the FBI's handling of investigations involving Trump and previously rejected accusations of political bias. Federal agencies including the FBI and Department of Justice have repeatedly denied claims that investigations into Trump were politically motivated.

A federal judge has set a trial date for the former FBI director, who is facing charges that he threatened the president with a beach photo.https://t.co/l5w4WBGpUT — TIME (@TIME) May 10, 2026

Longstanding Clash Between Trump and Comey

Trump's relationship with Comey has remained strained since 2017, when the president dismissed him as FBI director while the bureau was investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and contacts involving Trump campaign associates.

The firing later contributed to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose investigation concluded that Russia interfered in the election through hacking and online influence operations, although it did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Russia investigation as a 'hoax', while Comey has consistently defended the FBI's handling of the inquiry and rejected accusations of political bias.

Debate Over Federal Investigations Continues

Trump's latest comments reflect continuing political divisions in the United States surrounding federal investigations, presidential accountability and the role of law enforcement agencies in politically sensitive cases.

Supporters of Trump argue federal authorities pursued him more aggressively than other political figures, while critics maintain investigators followed established legal procedures during inquiries involving classified documents, election interference allegations and other cases.