A viral video capturing a masked individual spray-painting a death threat against federal officers has drawn widespread condemnation online. While thousands gathered in Los Angeles to voice dissent, attention quickly shifted from policy debate to the question of criminal incitement.

The footage has raised questions about the boundaries between protest and incitement, particularly given the No Kings movement's stated commitment to non-violent action.

Viral Footage Sparks Outcry Over Graffiti Threat

A video circulating online showed a person spray-painting the side of a federal building in Los Angeles during the No Kings protest with the words 'Kill Your Local ICE Agent'. The individual was dressed in a white shirt and black trousers but had covered their face, making identification difficult.

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The recording quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), where users expressed strong disapproval. 'That crosses the line completely,' one user commented, adding that while protest is a right, it should not be used to issue threats or incite violence. 'Graffiti like that isn't activism, it just undermines the message and puts people at risk,' the user wrote.

Public reaction was largely condemnatory. 'THIS AGITATOR SHOULD BE ARRESTED. THAT GOES WAY BEYOND PROTESTING. THIS IS BS,' one user wrote. Others pointed to physical evidence left at the scene: 'She shouldn't be that hard to find... she left her handprint on the wall below the last symbol she spray painted.' Some users tagged the FBI and the Secret Service in their posts, calling for the person to be identified.

DIRECT THREAT: An agitator spray-paints "kill your local ICE agent" on the side of a federal building in Los Angeles as thousands marched through the city's downtown for the "No Kings" protest. pic.twitter.com/oYw1tTLHDU — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 29, 2026

Tensions Escalate Outside Federal Detention Centres

The graffiti incident occurred against a backdrop of significant civil unrest in Los Angeles as part of the broader 'No Kings' protests. About eight million people joined the demonstration across the country against the administration's immigration enforcement strategies and the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to reports.

Some public figures supported the movement. Bruce Springsteen performed his anti-immigration enforcement song, 'Streets of Minneapolis', at a rally outside the Minnesota state capitol. Actor-director Robert De Niro joined the protest in New York City, saying people have to fight 'peacefully' because they are left with no choice.

'I think more people are starting to see that with this guy, it gets worse and worse and worse every day,' De Niro told the BBC of Trump. 'Now we're in a war. The next thing is, what he'll do is put put troops on the ground. He's crazy.'

In response, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called the protests 'Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions,' adding that 'the only individuals who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the journalists who are paid to cover them.'

THIS AGITATOR SHOULD BE ARRESTED. THAT GOES WAY BEYOND PROTESTING. THIS IS BS‼️‼️👎 pic.twitter.com/S7xG2ZHX2Z — S. Carlin (@carlin_sus46010) March 29, 2026

This isn’t peaceful demonstration anymore ki it’s a direct, public incitement to murder federal officers doing their job. Thousands marching while someone openly calls for assassinating ICE agents on government property.

The left loves screaming “threats to democracy” when Trump… — Mukesh (@paneru06) March 29, 2026

Huge crowds gathered in L.A. as part of the ‘No Kings’ protests, and later outside the federal detention center tensions escalated with police and arrests reported. There are isolated reports of property damage and provocative graffiti — but the broader events are tied to… — Uche James Ihezie (@Jaymartins_10) March 29, 2026

That crosses the line—completely.



Freedom of protest doesn’t mean threats or inciting violence. Graffiti like that isn’t activism, it just undermines the message and puts people at risk.



Even officials have stressed protests should stay peaceful and lawful ￼



Call it out for… pic.twitter.com/OelRB7MRqg — ALmedia Sports (@ALmedia_on_X) March 29, 2026

The 'No Kings' Commitment to Non-Violent Action

The 'No Kings' movement has presented itself as a disciplined and peaceful organisation. On its official platform, the group describes itself as a 'peaceful movement' and emphasises its core principle: a 'commitment to non-violent action.' This philosophy is intended to distinguish the movement from more radical elements that may seek to use its platform for disruption.

The movement was created in response to Trump's birthday parade on 14 June 2025, which the organisation deemed an attempt by the president to turn that day into his 'coronation.' 'The president thinks his rule is absolute. But in America, we don't have kings — and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty,' the organisation wrote, adding that the country 'doesn't belong to kings or tyrants but to the people' and that its members are fighting for 'dignity, a life we can afford, and real opportunity.'

Despite these stated values, the presence of violent rhetoric at its events has complicated the group's public image. Critics have argued that freedom of protest does not include the right to incite violence or threaten the lives of public servants.