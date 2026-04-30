US immigration officer Jonathan Ross remains on active duty months after fatally shooting Renee Good, with no criminal charges filed as of late April 2026. The ICE agent reassignment has intensified scrutiny over the stalled federal investigation and raised fresh questions about accountability in the high-profile Minneapolis shooting.

The Renee Good shooting took place on 7 January 2026 in a residential area of Minneapolis during a federal immigration enforcement operation. Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three, had been in her vehicle with her partner when agents approached.

Video evidence — including bystander footage and recordings from Jonathan Ross himself — shows the ICE agent stepping in front of Good's SUV before firing three shots through the windscreen and driver's side window. Good was struck in the head and arm and later died from her injuries.

Federal officials, including members of the Trump administration, defended the shooting, claiming Good had used her vehicle as a weapon and posed a threat. However, video analysis cited in multiple reports suggests the car was turning away at the time the shots were fired, a detail central to ongoing legal and public debate.

Ross' Reassignment Sparks Accountability Concerns

According to reports, Ross has been quietly reassigned to a different state, where he is now carrying out administrative and investigative duties.

Despite the fatal shooting in January, neither federal nor state prosecutors have brought charges against Ross. Officials have also not confirmed any internal disciplinary action, further intensifying debate around the ICE use-of-force case.

Reports of him still working as an agent have fuelled criticism from civil rights advocates and Good's family, who argue the move shields him from meaningful scrutiny.

FBI Probe Into ICE Shooting Faces Mounting Pressure

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The federal investigation into the Renee Good shooting has been marked by delays, internal disputes and claims of interference.

According to reports, Ross returned to administrative and investigative duties within three months of the incident, after being placed on leave for just three days.

Seventeen days later, Border Patrol agents shot dead ICU nurse Alex Pretti during the same operation, sparking protests across major US cities and intensifying political fallout in Washington.

Whistleblowers and senior officials have claimed the federal probe was curtailed early, with pressure to shift focus away from a civil rights inquiry. An FBI supervisor resigned in January after raising concerns about how the case was being handled, while lawmakers have since questioned decisions taken by leadership at the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice has publicly maintained that the evidence does not support federal charges. However, internal contradictions remain.

While officials initially said an ICE internal review would run alongside the FBI investigation, senior figures now say that process cannot begin until the federal probe concludes, effectively leaving any disciplinary action on hold.

Family of Renee Good Pushes for Justice

Good's family, including her partner, have continued to demand accountability, with legal action against the federal government and Ross under consideration. They have also challenged the official narrative that the shooting was justified, pointing to video footage and witness testimony.

The case has become a focal point in wider debates over immigration enforcement tactics, use of force by federal agents, and the handling of politically sensitive investigations.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross has not been charged in connection with the Renee Good shooting, although the investigation remains open at the state level, but without federal cooperation, the outcome is uncertain.