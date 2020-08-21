Over a month after suffering gunshot injuries on both her feet, Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that it was rapper Tony Lanez who fired the bullets.

Megan Thee Stallion cut to the chase in an Instagram Live on Thursday, and directly addressed Tony Lanez: "You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and s***. Stop lying."

The "Savage" hitmaker, real name Megan Pete, further asked Lanez: "Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

The 25-year-old was shot in both her feet on July 12, when she was in a car with rapper Tory Lanez after a house party. Lanez was arrested the next day and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, posted his $35,000 bail and was released later that day, and is scheduled to appear in court in October.

While Megan had spoken about the incident just days after her surgery, calling it "a crime that was committed against" her with the "intention to physically harm" her, she never revealed the name of her shooter until now.

The rapper, who recently released a new song "WAP" in collaboration with Cardi B, has been repeatedly targeted by trolls who claim that she is lying about the shooting. To address the rumours, Megan took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a picture of her stitched-up heels which has since been deleted.

"Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y'all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y'all really be believing the s**t YALL make up," she captioned the picture.

"I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie abt getting shot?" she added.

The rapper recalled the incident in her live stream on Thursday as well, admitting that there had been an argument between everyone in the vehicle before the shooting. She also denied the rumours that she had hit Tory during the argument, she was alleged trying to walk away because of the situation when the rapper opened fire.