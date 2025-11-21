Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are at the centre of growing online speculation after viral clips from the Wicked: For Good press tour prompted fans to allege that the co-stars may be in a 'non-demi curious, semi-binary' relationship.

The claims, which have dominated TikTok threads and X discussions over the past week, surfaced after viewers noticed what they described as 'cringey' or unusually intimate public interactions between the artists during international premieres and interviews.

The speculation intensified after fans circulated edits showing the pair holding hands, touching frequently and maintaining close physical proximity during promotional events, leading many to question whether their relationship extends beyond friendship.

Others argued that their behaviour has been taken out of context and exaggerated due to the viral nature of the clips.

Background on Their Wicked Partnership

Grande and Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the new two-part film adaptation of Wicked, a project that has placed them side by side across an extensive global press schedule.

Their partnership began during production, where both artists publicly expressed admiration for each other's work.

Interviews from recent weeks have highlighted how deeply connected they became while preparing for the film, including their decision to go through their Wicked contracts together to ensure they secured equitable terms.

Neither Grande nor Erivo has confirmed any romantic involvement. Their public comments have focused on their professional respect and emotional support for one another throughout filming and promotion.

Moments That Fuelled Online Speculation

Several now-viral videos have become central to the fan theories. Clips from the red carpet show Grande repeatedly reaching for Erivo's hand or arm while answering questions.

Other footage from press interviews appears to show the pair leaning closely into each other, with Grande resting her hand on Erivo's shoulder or back throughout conversations.

A separate incident during the Singapore premiere drew intense attention after a fan unexpectedly rushed towards Grande on the red carpet.

Footage showed Erivo instantly stepping in to shield her co-star, a moment many supporters described as protective while others used it to bolster claims of a deeper relationship. These repeated displays of physical closeness have continued to drive the online debate.

I love Cynthia Erivo, but all this concern is getting weird. Ariana Grande isn't some poor, porcelain doll. pic.twitter.com/FhBy001E8U — Suzy🦄🫧 (@SUZZ4N_) November 16, 2025

Social Media Divided Over Closeness

Social media platforms have become the main drivers of the trending speculation. TikTok users have dissected the pair's gestures frame by frame, with some labelling the interactions as 'too touchy' while others suggested the dynamic appeared 'romantic rather than platonic'.

Reddit threads have gone further, introducing labels such as 'non-demi curious' and 'semi-binary' to describe what they perceive as an unconventional or fluid connection between the stars.

International entertainment pages have also covered the discussion, with some viewers calling the behaviour 'cringe' and others debating whether it reflects a sisterly bond, queer-coded closeness or simply press-tour fatigue leading to increased reliance on physical comfort.

What Grande and Erivo Have Publicly Said

Both artists have addressed their closeness in interviews but have not supported the circulating romantic theories.

Grande has stated that she often expresses herself through touch and 'channels energy' with her hands, adding that her physical affection is not unusual for her.

Erivo has echoed this, explaining that she is comfortable with Grande's touch and that they feel 'connected' due to the intensity of their shared work on Wicked.

Grande has also previously dispelled unrelated rumours of a secret marriage to Erivo, stating that such claims are untrue. Their comments and promotional appearances continue to frame their relationship as a close professional partnership rather than a romantic or semi-romantic bond.