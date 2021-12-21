Meghan Markle is accused of staging paparazzi shots during a Christmas shopping trip in Santa Barbara, California last week Wednesday, as "damage control" over criticism of her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed trying to go incognito as she bought presents from local stores in Montecito. Photos from the Daily Mail showed her in a colour-coordinated brown ensemble which she paired with oversized sunglasses and a mask while she hit up Santa Barbara staple Pierre LaFond with a security detail.

She came out 30 minutes later with two paper bags in hand and her bodyguard carrying a folded-up blanket in a plastic bag. She reportedly later dropped by the children's boutique Poppy and home furnishing store Hudson Grace.

A source told the publication, "There was a franticness to her shopping like she was just itching to get out and be somewhat normal. Which is understandable, frankly!"

Meghan reportedly arranged for her pictures to be taken during her shopping trip. Netizens over at Twitter accused her of calling in the photographers especially those associated with the tabloid site. One user wrote, " Meghan Markle goes undercover for a solo shopping trip in Montecito. Translation: She called the Paps. Santa Barbara is a small community. Paparazzi aren't just hanging around waiting for her to come out."

Another commented, "The photographers are regularly used by her PR firm. Nothing secret about this shopping spree. W onder who they are buying gifts for, they have no family or friends just two anonymous kids."

Someone must have put together a comprehensive list of what they were wearing & given to the photographer they hired to take the photos they knew were being taken to give to media, or someone connected to the person photographed, made sure the media received it. This was planned

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly staged the paparazzi shots in response to claims that she has stayed out of the public eye following the backlash she received over her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that Meghan Markle was "so upset" by the criticism that she has "taken to indoors." The former "Suits" star was especially ridiculed for acting "foolish" on the show during a segment that saw her prank unsuspecting street vendors. Sean said she should have discussed important matters or promoted her book "The Bench" and "said no to the pranks."