Royal watchers are urging Queen Elizabeth II to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their titles because they allegedly continue to disrespect the royal family.

The plea comes after fans saw the Duchess of Sussex make fun of herself on last week's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." She participated in a skit in which she did as the talk show host told her to do and say.

There were those who considered her such a sport for agreeing to be part of the skit. But others were unimpressed. They were appalled and accused her of embarrassing the royals. There were even those who urged Her Majesty to strip the former "Suits" star of her duchess title.

One netizen wrote, "The Queen needs to strip Harry & Meghan of their titles. This is farcical" and another chimed in, "Nothing says remove Meghan from all association with the Royal Family more. If she wants to be a celebrity get on with it without any royal title! This is so disappointing."

In the skit, Meghan Markle chugged milk from a baby bottle after tasting a couple of hot sauces, ate a chip like a chipmunk, and acted like a cat in front of street vendors. Prior to the prank, she was introduced to the vendors as the Duchess of Sussex, which made royal watchers even more frustrated that she had to use her title for the skit.

"Now is definitely the time to strip Meghan of her royal title on the grounds that she is not acting appropriately in public life to carry the title that represents the Royal Family," one more netizen wrote as quoted by Entertainment Daily.

The Duchess of Sussex's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. could not agree more with the netizens' criticism of her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He also thinks that she should be stripped of her royal title after she allegedly embarrassed Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, and the British people with her cringe-worthy appearance on the show. He said the way Meghan Markle acted on TV was unbecoming given her royal title and admitted that he has never before seen a duchess act the way that his daughter did on the show.