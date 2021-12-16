Meghan Markle is said to be fuming over criticism of her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" which her estranged dad had called foolish.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly ashamed and has "taken to indoors" according to royal commentator Neil Sean. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said the 40-year old received backlash for agreeing to participate in the show's prank.

"Meghan is apparently taken to indoors as we say over here in the UK because she's so upset about the backlash she received after appearing on the show. Even Prince Harry thought this was a good idea to show her fun side," the royal expert said.

Sean added, "Perhaps they should have gone on together, how fun that would have been. Sadly for Meghan, it didn't come out that way."

He said Meghan Markle should have done more important things on the talk show and "said no to the pranks." She could have just promoted her children's book "The Bench" and briefly talked about her life now that she is no longer a working royal.

Sean added, "But fear not, Meghan will be back in 2022 looking for another option to rebrand and reconnect."

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance on the daytime talk show in November. In it, she reminisced about her pre-royal days especially on those days she parked her car for auditions at the Warner Bros. lot. She also briefly talked about how she spent Halloween with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet and shared the importance of paid parental leave.

However, a few viewers did not find her funny when she agreed to prank street vendors using her royal title. She allegedly embarrassed the British royals when she drank milk from a baby bottle and ate chips like a chipmunk. She also danced and acted like a cat. She did all the things DeGeneres told her to do in front of the unsuspecting vendors.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. even said she behaved like a "complete fool" for a royal. He said it was "no way to behave" and called her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show "embarrassing" and "certainly embarrassing for the Royal Family."