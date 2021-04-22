Meghan Markle may not have been there physically to mourn with the rest of the Royal Family at Prince Philip's funeral but she comforted Queen Elizabeth II on the phone prior to the service.

A source told People that the Duchess of Sussex spoke with the monarch from her home in Montecito, California where she watched the live broadcast of the funeral service. Archie was there too to talk to his great-grandma.

The former "Suits" star was not cleared by her doctor to travel with her husband to the U.K. at this stage in her pregnancy. She and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl for their second child in the summer.

The source added that Meghan Markle also spoke with Prince Harry before Prince Philip's funeral and while he was in London. She knew his return home has been tough and she wanted him to know that she was there for him.

"Meghan and Harry have been in touch every day. She knows the trip to England has been difficult for Harry. He didn't want to leave Meghan and Archie alone," the insider added that she "has insisted to him every day though that they are fine" because she did not want him to worry.

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. a year after he and his wife left for Canada and then permanently settled in California. It was the first time he reunited with the royal family since he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in March last year.

However, he has spoken to them and even did video calls with his grandparents. He once told James Corden that he does Zoom calls with them and they have seen Archie running around. Meghan Markle likewise told Oprah Winfrey that she called the queen right away when she learned that Prince Philip was in the hospital.

Now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back together in California. Prince Harry took the flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday and arrived in the afternoon at the mansion. He missed celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 95th birthday on Wednesday but it is said that he met her privately twice during his stay in London.