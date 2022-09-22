Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly already touched down in the U.S.A. after 17 days of being in the U.K. But ahead of their return to California to be with their children, the Duchess of Sussex requested a private meeting with King Charles III.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal reporter Neil Sean claimed that the mum-of-two asked for a "one-on-one" meeting with the monarch via a formal letter. He cited a good source and said that she requested an "audience with King Charles III" and emphasised, "That's right, Meghan one-to-one with King Charles III. You heard correct."

The royal commentator praised the former "Suits" star for her understanding of the new protocols that come with her father-in-law's new position adding, "This is how you write to the King."

It is said that she wanted to meet for some clear-the-air talks. Sean continued, "She feels it would be an opportunity to clear the air put the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years."

He added, "Truthfully we have no idea if this is going to go forward. It's a very brave move from Meghan herself."

It is not confirmed if Meghan Markle did write to King Charles III and requested a private audience. She and Prince Harry are reportedly now back in their Montecito mansion with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet. According to Hello! the couple left quietly on Tuesday out of London Heathrow. They left after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Prince Harry was present in most events including the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall with the Queen's coffin. He also stood vigil beside the casket alongside Prince William and his cousins during the lying-in-state. Meghan Markle was there at the vigil too. The Sussexes also joined the funeral procession to Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19.

It is unclear if King Charles III granted the Duchess of Sussex's request for a "one-on-one audience" given that the royal family members are supposed to observe a seven-day mourning period after the funeral. But he made sure to express his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first speech as monarch.