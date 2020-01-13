Meghan Markle may have already found a job as she and her husband take steps to "carve out a progressive new role within the institution." According to the latest report, Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney.

The Times reports that the Duchess of Sussex has signed a deal with Disney that will support a wildlife conservation charity called Elephants Without Borders. It is said that Meghan Markle will contribute as a voiceover artist in her new role.

Even though the details are scarce, Meghan reportedly recorded the voiceover before she went on her six-week break with Prince Harry and baby Archie at the end of November 2019. The family-of-three spent time in Canada and enjoyed their extended Christmas holiday with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Not too long after their return to the UK, the Sussexes dropped a bombshell announcing their withdrawal from royal duties as members of the royal family. They made their decision known through their official social media outlet where they stated that they are planning to become "financially independent" as they split their time between the UK and North America.

During Television Critics Association press tour, Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, may have dropped a hint or two suggesting Meghan's involvement in the project.

"We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television," she said.

Meanwhile, a video of Prince Harry has surfaced wherein he can be seen talking to Disney CEO Bob Iger and pitching for his wife's talent. According to People, the discussion took place during the London Premiere of "The Lion King" in July 2019.

"You know she does voiceovers," Harry can be heard saying in a video as quoted by the publication. To which, Iger replies, "Oh, really?"

"Did you know that?" the Duke of Sussex said. "You seem surprised."

During the conversation, the former "Suits" star was exchanging greetings with Beyonce and Jay Z as Harry says, "She's really interested."

"Sure," Iger replied. "We'd love to try."

The details about the deal were reportedly worked out before the couple left for the holiday. The 38-year-old royal will apparently be donating her earnings to the charity that is committed to conserving wildlife and natural resources through innovative ways.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are yet to discuss their "new progressive role" in the family. The meeting with the queen will be held on Monday. Prince Charles and Prince William will also be in attendance.