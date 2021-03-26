Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a touching and humble tribute to the Chicago volunteers of World Central Kitchen when she baked them an olive oil cake with lemons grown from their garden.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the cake to the women volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to providing meals for people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a post on their official Twitter page, the World Central Kitchen (WCK) thanked the duchess for baking them dessert in celebration of "Women's History Month."

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!" reads the caption that came along with the photo of the cake.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also penned a note to express their gratitude to the volunteers which ET published. The letter read, "Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realise now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!)."

"To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you-our small token of thanks, from our home to yours," the letter concluded.

Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals. pic.twitter.com/gx8JOqDw2T — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

WCK is a non-profit organisation founded by celebrity chef José Andrés in 2010. It believes in the power of "food to heal communities in times of crisis and beyond." Thus, its mission is to "use food to empower communities and strengthen economies" by providing meals to people in need.

To achieve its goal, the organisation has partnered with different restaurants and food businesses all over the world including Chicago and different parts of the U.S.A. It also has food partners in Australia, Turkey, and parts of Central America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, through their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation, also worked with WCK to establish the first community relief center in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica. The center serves as emergency response kitchens in times of crisis or calamity. In calmer times it doubles as clinics, food distribution hubs, schools, or spaces for gatherings.