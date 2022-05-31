Meghan Markle is being accused of making a publicity stunt out of her visit to Uvalde, Texas by her half-brother, who said she did not even visit their father in the hospital after he suffered a stroke.

Thomas Markle Jr. called it an "insensitive" move when the former "Suits" star visited the makeshift memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting. He said it was a "vicious PR attack."

"It feels like a publicity stunt. She wants people to think she's trying to solve things," the 55-year-old said during an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News.

He added, "I don't know what her agenda is, but it's totally wrong. It's the most insensitive thing I've seen in my life. That little walk she did, like she was on a stage? She's just trying to make herself look better."

Thomas Jr. implored the Duchess of Sussex to visit their dad, Thomas Markle Sr., who is now recovering after he suffered a major stroke last week. He urged her to "stop the vicious PR attack" and said, "If you want to sow some love and support for my Dad, step in and definitely give some support."

The "Big Brother VIP" cast member expressed his disappointment that his estranged half-sister has chosen not to reach out to their dad despite his health condition. He revealed that she "has made no attempt whatsoever at all to contact."

"He still has the same phone number he always has. She's had every opportunity to reach out. She's only three or four hours away. How many days late is she now? She needs to figure out who she is as a person," he said.

Thomas Sr. is said to be recovering in California with his son looking after him. He was hospitalised for five days and is now undergoing speech therapy so he can regain his speech.

Thomas Jr. said their father was looking forward to visiting the U.K. to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and get a chance to see Meghan Markle and her children, Archie and Lilibet. He sends Queen Elizabeth II his best regards instead since he is unable to travel.