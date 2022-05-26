A royal expert claimed that Meghan Markle will likely not reconcile with her estranged father Thomas Markle Sr. despite his health condition, due to fears that he could take advantage of their meeting.

Reports on Tuesday revealed that the former Hollywood lighting director was hospitalised after he suffered a major stroke. He was picked up by an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico before he was transported to a hospital across the border in Chula Vista, California.

Photos that have circulated online showed him wearing an oxygen mask. It is said that he struggled to talk and had to write down his symptoms to let the paramedics know. He is recovering now and just needs to rest, according to his other daughter, Samantha Markle.

The public has since urged the Duchess of Sussex to reconcile or meet with her father given his health condition. On Twitter one person wrote, "Personally, I hope it'll convince Meghan to see her father."

Another added, "Let's hope that Meghan Markle practices what she preaches and shows compassion and kindness towards her father."

Meanwhile, others claimed this would be a good opportunity for Thomas Sr. to finally see his grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. One commented, "Hopefully she will do the right thing and make peace with him and let him see those grandchildren." Another chimed in, "If this is true, I hope that Meghan and Harry can look deep into themselves and visit Thomas with the children."

But Meghan Markle is unlikely to give in and see her dad, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward. She said that the Duchess is in a "no-win situation whatever she does" or how she reacts to news of his hospitalisation.

"But it sounds that her father is making a recovery albeit not enough to travel. It would be a good moment for them to make up but it is an impossible situation for her as she might feel he could use any potential meetings to his own advantage," Seward told Entertainment Daily.

Thomas Sr. suffered a stroke days before his trip to the U.K. to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry already confirmed they will be there with their children.