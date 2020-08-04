Meghan Markle celebrates her 3th birthday with Prince Harry and son Archie in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the royal family has sent out special messages commemorating the day.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her birthday in her new Los Angeles home where she is settling down after exiting the royal family. According to Hello, the family-of-three is "likely to spend the day in private" at their £15million mansion that remains their temporary home. It is believed that the couple will be joined in celebration by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who is a Los Angeles resident.

As for Sussexes family in the UK, the official British royal family Instagram account posted a message this morning in celebration of Meghan's birthday. The account that represents Queen Elizabeth II and her family posted a photo of the duchess with the queen.

The picture is from their joint visit to Chester in 2018. Both the queen and the duchess can be seen smiling and posing together. "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!

The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018," the caption on the photo reads.

In addition, Kate Middleton and Prince William's official account has also posted a message wishing the mother-of-one a very happy birthday.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" Kensington Palace wrote on an Instagram post featuring a picture of Meghan.

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall's Instagram account also sent out sweet birthday wishes to Meghan.

Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles in late March after stepping back from their royal duties. This will be her first birthday in her new home. Previously, in the year 2019, the couple spent duchess' special day at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. At the time, their son Archie was only three months old.

In 2018, Meghan and Harry attended Charlie van Straubenzee's wedding with Daisy Jenks. Harry was the best man at his friend's wedding. Meanwhile, in 2017, before their marriage, the couple reportedly went for a "dreamy getaway" in Botswana to celebrate her 36th birthday.