Royal commentator Angela Levin has hit out at Meghan Markle for her comments on her stay In South Africa while she was still a working royal.

Most, if not all, royal fans can recall that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to the country in 2019 with their son, Archie. In her first podcast episode, the former "Suits" actress opened up about the visit, in which she recounted a fire breaking out in Archie's nursery.

However, the way Meghan Markle branded the home of the High Commissioner a "housing unit" has raised the eyebrows of royal biographer Angela Levin. She tweeted, "In her podcast, Meghan called the High Commissioner's mansion in South Africa where she H and A were staying a 'housing unit.'"

Levin stated that the comments Meghan Markle made are similar to her complaints about her taxpayer-funded wedding with Prince Harry in 2018. She continued, "Similar to when she dismissed her £32million wedding telling Oprah it was for the public as she wanted something 'authentic.' Nothing ever enough for her."

The royal commentator also lambasted Meghan Markle's podcast. Angela Levin said, "Astonishing that despite all the experienced fixers, they thought it was a good idea to start Meghan's first podcast with a very worn, unconfirmed story that aged 11, she convinced Proctor and Gamble to change their ad using 'people' rather than 'women' washing up."

Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast started with an interview with Serena William in which they discussed how female ambition is treated more negatively.

The Times journalist James Marriot gave the podcast one star.

He wrote, "The first episode of the Duchess of Sussex's series, focusing on the tennis star Serena Williams, is packed with tinkly music and vapid chat. "The Duchess of Sussex's almost entirely preposterous new podcast Archetypes promises to 'rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations.' On the evidence of the first episode, an interview with Serena Williams, it won't really do this at all. The podcast is a tastefully sound-tracked parade of banalities, absurdities and self-aggrandising Californian platitudes."

The Daily Telegraph writer Celia Walden praised Meghan Markle's "perfect, smooth podcast voice." However, the journalist suggested that the debut episode of "Archetypes" was too much about Prince Harry's wife and not enough about Serena Williams.

She wrote, "The podcast is an interview with this inspirational sporting figure in name only. If the rest of the season is anything like the premiere, what we're really going to be listening into week after week is Meghan interviewing herself. Maybe the former actress doesn't realize she's doing this. Or maybe the plan was always to invite a series of foils on to debate cultural and societal unfairnesses that Meghan has (coincidentally) also been a victim of. Certainly, this week's offering, The Misconception of Ambition, allows for maximum navel-gazing."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on Angela Levin's claim that nothing is ever enough for her. Also, the better half of Prince Harry has yet to respond to all the negative reviews her podcast show, "Archetypes," have received so far.