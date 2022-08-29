A royal expert accused Meghan Markle of exaggerating her story about the fire incident in South Africa that involved her son Archie's nursery. Phil Dampier believes that it was only "minor" and that it did not actually result in "floods of tears."

He referred to the revelation that the Duchess of Sussex made in the first episode of her "Archetypes" podcast on Spotify. She said the incident happened while she and Prince Harry were out on an engagement and their then-four-month-old son was in the care of his nanny, Lauren.

They were told of the fire after they ended their engagement and were in the car. Meghan Markle said there was no smoke alarm but someone happened to pass by, smell the smoke and put out the flames. Thankfully, no one was harmed but according to the mum-of-two, it left everyone in shock and in tears.

Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex's story, Dampier told New Idea, "The story she told about a fire in a room where Archie was going to sleep sounds totally exaggerated. I'm sure recollections will vary, to use the Queen's own phrase."

He added, "Archie wasn't in the room, no-one was hurt, and it was a minor incident. I certainly don't believe people were in floods of tears, as Meghan claimed."

Read more Meghan Markle angers locals over 'insulting' comment about South Africa

In the same episode, Meghan Markle also shared that she only realised the negative connotation of the term "ambition" when she married Prince Harry. Dampier called her admission "rubbish" because "everyone wanted her to succeed as a royal."

He claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "will say anything that justifies her decision to leave the royal family after just a couple of years." He predicts that "doubtless if one of her guests talks about being bullied or racially abused she will use it as a reason to talk about her own experiences."

Dampier expects Meghan Markle to use her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast to defend herself and correct alleged misconceptions about her. On the other hand, he believes that the Duchess of Sussex will not criticise Queen Elizabeth II. However, she could attack Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and even Prince Charles.