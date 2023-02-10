Prince Harry reportedly "traded down" when he married Meghan Markle, who according to Sasha Walpole, might be a "gold digger."

The 40-year-old digger driver claimed to be the "older woman" who took the duke's virginity when he was 16 years old. She had gone on a series of interviews to share her recollection of the romp, which the royal described as a "quick ride" in a "field at the back of a busy pub."

She appeared in the latest episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to talk about the experience and comment on Meghan Markle. The talk show host jokingly quipped that the two women have "a lot in common" and said, "He's gone from a digger to a gold digger!"

Laughing along, Walpole shared that she and the Duchess of Sussex both call Prince Harry "H." When asked if the duke looks "happy" in his life now living in California with the former "Suits" star and their children, she replied, "He's not the boy I remember, that's for sure. But again I'm not in his shoes, I have no idea what's going on in his head, I haven't seen him for 21 years."

Morgan, who has been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle, then asked Walpole, "Do you think he's traded up from you or down?" She replied with a laugh, "Definitely down!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Walpole said she decided to reveal her identity as the woman who took Prince Harry's virginity after he mentioned it in "Spare." She explained she came forward to end the speculation over the woman's identity.

She said, "People are asking, family and friends. We know who it is, and then suddenly it's just a reality of 'This isn't going to go away.' Forever this is going to flare up. Until they know who it is, they're going to be questioning people. And yes I could not have said anything but then it's never going to stop."

Walpole told Morgan that Prince Harry could have given her the "heads up" that he was going to talk about her in "Spare." But he did not reveal the woman's identity or reveal her name. Only the duke can say if Walpole is telling the truth.