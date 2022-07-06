Meghan Markle could not be happier to have decided to leave her royal life behind, especially amid reports of Prince Charles' "dirty cash" scandal. A friend of the Duchess of Sussex claimed she is glad to be away from the toxicity surrounding the senior royals.

It is claimed that the Prince of Wales received cash stored in suitcases and shopping bags from the former prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, between 2011 and 2015. The money was then deposited to his charity account, Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund (PWCF) for proper governance.

A source shared that Prince Harry finds the reports "surreal" but believes his father is a good man and will eventually clear his name. On the other hand, it is said that the scandal is a good reason enough for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to finally "feel smug" about Megxit.

"It's never been more of a relief to be away from the royal spotlight," a source close to the couple told Heat magazine.

The insider added, "Of course, Meghan and Harry are following the feeding frenzy over 'dirty cash' and are relieved that they're not in the firing line for a change. Watching this whole tawdry mess unravel in the news only strengthens their belief that the Firm has serious problems."

The friend said that Meghan Markle, "in particular, is so happy to be back in L.A. and away from all that toxicity. They've been proven right in starting their own life in California when they did."

The couple is said to be happy to have a reprieve from all the negative publicity circulated about them in the media. The source said, "They've been front and centre of so many negative reports these past few years – it's been very difficult for them to live with."

However, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle "take pleasure in seeing the monarchy in this type of trouble but they're so grateful focus has finally shifted away from them." They are reportedly also "hoping the dust is starting to settle around them and critics are going to pick on someone else for a while." The money scandal surrounding Prince Charles for them "feels like validation at long last that they're better off away from the royal family."