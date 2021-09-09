Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to change voiceover plans for their animated Netflix series "Pearl" following the reported snub from the Obamas.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly had her eye on recruiting Michelle Obama to do a voiceover. She had planned to include the former U.S. First Lady as part of the cast given that the movie highlights influential women in history.

But her plans have "gone through the pan" after they were reportedly snubbed at Barack Obama's birthday party in August. Meghan Markle and the former U.S. president share the same birthday on Aug. 4. But he held a star-studded bash during the weekend which was attended by the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Steven Spielberg, John Legend, Crissy Teigen, and more celebrities.

Notably absent from the gathering were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was said at the time that she had missed the party because she had only recently given birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4. But others considered it a "snub" that they were not invited.

"What they really hope to do is get big voice-over names. Now Michelle Obama was one that Meghan Markle was very keen to sign up but that went through the pan when they didn't get an invite to that spectacular 60th birthday for the former President," royal commentator Neil Sean told The Express.

"I'm not saying Michelle's now on the back burner but let's put it this way, the present hasn't been delivered yet and I kid you not," he added.

Now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly "casting their eyes around to see who else they could really connect with." One of their options is their neighbour and TV show host Oprah Winfrey, who received an Emmy nomination for her explosive sit-down interview with the couple in March.

Production details on "Pearl" remain scant. It is the second project under their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. They have so far only announced two since they signed the deal last year. The first is Prince Harry's "Heart of Invictus" documentary. Another royal commentator, Daniela Elser, said their projects "sound about as exciting as a gluten-free bran muffin."