Royal commentators claimed that Thomas Markle Jr. appearing on "Big Brother VIP" could actually be good for Meghan Markle as it would earn her the public's sympathy.

The Duchess of Sussex's half-brother is poised to share even more family secrets on the Australian reality TV show. His introduction in the promotional trailer in itself already hints at even more explosive revelations than what he had already previously said in interviews.

He had called the royal "shallow," a "bully" and claimed she would only ruin Prince Harry's life, among other things. But the criticism might bring in "some sympathy" for her, according to royal expert Charlotte Griffiths and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine. Their comments came during a discussion about the growing interest over what Thomas Jr. would say about Meghan Markle in "Big Brother VIP."

"Just ignore it and also, brothers and sisters don't always get along do they and especially not when they're half-brothers and sisters," Vine said according to The Express.

"I don't think she has much relations with that side of the family and they have been consistently anti-her. I don't think it will do her any damage at all, I think it's baked in that all of her half-siblings are horrible about her and don't like her," she added.

Griffiths mused and claimed that the Duchess of Sussex "might even get some sympathy" to which Vine agreed and said, "Yes, people might feel sorry for her."

Royal watchers are already anticipating the revelations of some fresh family secrets from Thomas Jr. when "Big Brother VIP" airs later this year. Like his sister Samantha, he has never been on the good graces of the 40-year-old royal. They have both accused her of abandoning their 77-year-old father, who they said worked hard to bring her to where she is now.

Thomas Sr., on his end, has been going on several TV interviews talking about how Meghan Markle has alienated him from her life. He said they have not spoken to each other ever since he denied that he staged paparazzi photos ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The duchess has also since clarified during her Oprah interview that she has no relationship with her half-siblings.