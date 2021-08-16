Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brace for some explosive revelations on TV as her half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has joined "Big Brother VIP."

The 55-year-old window fitter proudly introduced himself as "the biggest brother of them all" in the preview for the Australian reality TV show. He also gave viewers a tease at what he plans to spill about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when he said, "I told Prince Harry, 'I think she's going to ruin your life'." He also called his half-sister "shallow."

Meghan and Thomas Jr. are estranged and he admitted this himself when he previously revealed that he has not seen her for about seven years. It is interesting what details he could possibly share about the former "Suits" star given the time they have spent out of each other's radar.

Read more Thomas Markle Jr. blasts 'shallow' sister Meghan Markle in 'Big Brother VIP' preview

Regardless, his involvement in "Big Brother VIP" is sure to bring in a lot of viewers especially royal followers everywhere. Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine compared it to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive revelations about the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

She said the couple hurt the family especially Queen Elizabeth II. This time, Meghan Markle will reportedly know how that feels with her estranged half-brother's TV appearance.

"I think she's about to find out what it feels like to have someone cash in on your family, which is what the Queen has been dealing with for the last 18 months," Vine said when asked if she "felt sorry" for the duchess.

"She and Harry have been cashing in on their Royal Family, by cashing in on all sorts of Netflix deals and giving interviews to people and saying dreadful things. It's a taste of her own medicine I reckon," she added.

Meanwhile, journalist Charlotte Griffiths said the royal's reputation is being tainted with Thomas as part of "Big Brother VIP." She reckoned that Meghan Markle "wants to be in the stratosphere of the Obamas." As such, she must be "hating it" because the last thing she wants is to be associated with the show, which is said to be "the very bottom of the celebrity rung."