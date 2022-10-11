Rumours of divorce have long been following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the recent one stating that she wants a change of career and a new man.

Royal author Tom Bower made the assumption that the Duchess of Sussex is no longer happy in her relationship with the Duke of Sussex. He claimed that "there are many in London who say that [she] is tiring of [Harry]."

He told Page Six, "They speculate that in two years she will say, 'This is enough,' and should negotiate some sort of deal with [King] Charles III to break the marriage."

Bower, who wrote the controversial "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," thinks that "at the moment" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "are bound to [their marriage]" because they allegedly share the same goal and that is to destroy the royal family.

"They're bound by the common business plan of wrecking the royals as much as they can, promoting Brand Sussex. But it is a dying cause. I mean, there's only so much you can say...diminishing returns. And she'll need a new career," he added.

Meanwhile, another biographer jokingly said that the former "Suits" star could go for someone more affluent, say Elon Musk. According to The Telegraph, Tina Brown made the jest at the 2022 Henley Literary Festival in response to reports that the couple is on the hunt for a new home in California's elite Hope Ranch neighbourhood.

Speaking about the reported move, the author of "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor--the Truth and the Turmoil," said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in a modest home. She called the couple's $14 million Montecito mansion "a humble cottage compared to what these other people" in the Hope Ranch community have.

She then jokingly said about Meghan Markle, "Yes, and at some point, it might be more than a new house she's looking for. Elon Musk is still single; that's all I have to say."

Royal watchers should take these divorce reports with a grain of salt. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been private about their married life and were even photographed packing on the PDA during a recent Jack Johnson concert.