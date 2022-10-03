The return home to the U.K. in September for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral has allegedly made Prince Harry feel like he made a big mistake by marrying Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participated in the funeral events and although they put on a united front with the British royals in public, tensions were said to be high, especially with Prince Wiliam, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III. The reunion was believed to be very challenging and awkward, so much so, that the 38-year-old reportedly found himself regretting the things he and his wife had allegedly done.

Insiders claimed that Prince Harry is "starting to see the big ugly picture" and that is his marriage to Meghan Markle. It is said that he is starting to recognise a pattern of his wife's alleged manipulative ways that have not only cost him his relationship with the royals but also affected his mental health.

"He's already feeling shaky after being back in the family fold and seeing how much damage and hurt they've caused," a source said according to Woman's Day, adding that the Duke of Sussex does not want to pile on the hurt with the release of his memoir and is looking to "rework" it.

"The late Queen's funeral was a wake-up call for him and he's panicking that what he's written could be considered insensitive or far worse. He's beginning to realise he's backed himself into a corner, and all these reminders about some of Meghan's behaviour are making him uncomfortable," the insider claimed.

Moreover, Prince Harry is reportedly feeling regretful about Megxit and now wonders what could have happened if he asserted his feelings against it to the Duchess of Sussex. Rumours have it that she was the brains behind the decision to leave their royal duties. According to sources, the Duke of Sussex now feels that he should have bet on her not leaving in exchange for him publicising their relationship earlier on.

Author Valentine Low, in his book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown," claimed that the former "Suits" star forced her then-boyfriend to release a statement to confirm their relationship or else she would break up with him.

Another insider claimed that this was "the first of many times that she would threaten him into compliance. Never forget, this is a woman who has fallen out with her entire family and has been instrumental in why Harry is alienated from his own." Prince Harry reportedly is "seriously wondering if he's made a big mistake" in marrying Meghan Markle" now that "their honeymoon phase is well and truly over."