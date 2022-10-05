News of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's planned move from their Montecito mansion to the private Hope Ranch community has reportedly caused concerns that they will only bring a "circus" to the quiet neighbourhood.

Sources connected to the Homeowners Association (HOA) at Hope Ranch claimed that several members of the exclusive community are concerned over the "baggage" the couple will bring should they decide to pack up and leave their current £14 million mansion.

According to TMZ, neighbours are worried about the "circus" they will bring to the elite area, which is home to rich Californians who prefer not to be in the limelight. These include rapper Snoop Dog, talk show host, Laura Schlessinger, and actor Ron Ely.

The publication cited insiders who clarified that "nobody in Hope Ranch holds ill will toward" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally. However, "the fact is ... many feel they're going to bring a circus to their quiet, super-private burb ... since they're so famous and controversial" and that they could only allegedly bring "very real-world problems."

This includes traffic, which has reportedly been an issue in Santa Barbara due to the narrow and winding roads. Residents are said to be worried over paparazzi flocking to Hope Ranch, which is ten miles away from Montecito, to take photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They "fear it could create peril, especially for kids who are playing and walking to school."

However, the royal couple has yet to confirm reports that they are moving to Hope Ranch. A few close neighbours from Montecito told the publication that there has not been much of a change that happened since the couple moved to the area two years ago and that residents are fairly indifferent to them.

Hope Ranch boasts members-only golf and country clubs and residents have access to tennis courts, equestrian trails, and picnic grounds. Homes in the community can reportedly reach as high as $22 million. It is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still house hunting or have already purchased a property. According to reports, they are moving because their Montecito mansion can no longer "properly accommodate" them.