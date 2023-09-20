Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to a cafe in Düsseldorf, Germany supporting homeless women and children while abroad with Prince Harry for the 2023 Invictus Games. The visit came on September 13, three days before the games wrapped up and they headed back to California.

The 42-year-old former "Suits" star dropped by TrebeCafé unannounced and spoke with the staff and visitors. A spokesperson for the establishment told People that "the young women were very surprised by the visit and the fact that a celebrity takes time to talk to them".

The Duchess of Sussex also "joined in preparing lunch for the young women and their children" and that "she was very open and approachable". The representative added: "We are very thankful that we had the opportunity to welcome her."

A photo of Meghan Markle smiling with a group of women and children also appeared on the Instagram page of non-profit Diakonie Düsseldorf Karriere on Tuesday. She is seen front and centre wearing a cozy gray cable-knit sweater and coordinating slacks.

A caption in German translated to English read: "What a special moment! Duchess Meghan also visited our TrebeCafé during her stay in Düsseldorf on the occasion of the Invictus Games."

According to the post, Meghan Markle "suddenly appeared at the door" and visitors spoke with her about their struggles and about their "former life on the street and how they got to know TrebeCafé and how they got their lives back under control there with the support of the employees".

The cafe offers them a place to eat, rest, change clothes, and a listening ear to their problems. The social workers there also help them find jobs and apartments.

The caption continued: "Meghan took over the chopping of vegetables without further ado. In a relaxed atmosphere, the young women now had the opportunity to ask the Duchess everything they had always wanted to know about her."

Photos also emerged on X formerly Twitter of the duchess interacting with a little girl and with her arm around a woman named Aylin Aydemir.

Meghan has paid a visit to TrebeCafé in Dusseldorf. TrebeCafé is a refuge for young women and girls in need. Here she's pictured with woman called Aylin Aydemir.



Cc @Le__Katerina, a Sussex squad pic.twitter.com/3zJ0oaVWAr — SussexLife (@dawimwi) September 18, 2023

TrebeCafé manager Maria Peixoto and business area manager Tanja Buck reportedly allowed Meghan Markle to help with the food preparation. Buck shared her gratitude for the duchess' visit. Calling it a "great event", she shared: "The young women and girls in the TrebeCafé have been through a lot. Their self-esteem often suffered as a result. That fact that a woman you admire takes time for you and your concern is balm for the soul."

TrebeCafé staff reported on their work, but then left the field to the girls & the Duchess to prepare lunch. Meghan Markle immediately took over chopping vegetables. In a casual atmosphere, the girls now had the opportunity to to talk openly & ask any questions they wanted. pic.twitter.com/StziRNja9r — SussexLife (@dawimwi) September 19, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in Düsseldorf, Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games which wrapped up on September 16. She arrived in the city on September 12 and made her first appearance at the games at a party organised for friends and families of the competitors.

During her speech at the party, she apologised for arriving late as she had to make sure that her children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, were settled before she left for Germany.

The Sussexes spent the next few days watching different matches and celebrated Prince Harry's 39th birthday on September 15 during Day 7 of the Invictus Games. Aside from a visit to TrebeCafé, Meghan Markle also joined Prince Harry for a pre-birthday dinner at the "Im Goldenen Kessel" which means "In the Golden Cauldron". They had Weiner Schnitzel, blood sausage and German sausages and Schumacher Alt beer.

A staff member at the restaurant said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "very welcome guests" and that he was "very generous and tipped very well". They were joined by a few of their Archewell staff and later returned to their hotel where the duke was treated with cakes and a chorus of "Happy Birthday".