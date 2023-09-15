Prince Harry celebrated turning 39 years old with a pre-birthday dinner on Thursday, Sept. 14, in a restaurant in central Dusseldorf called "Im Goldenen Kessel" which means "In the Golden Cauldron". The restaurant is part of the Brauerei Schumacher. He and Meghan Markle enjoyed an "intimate" get-together along with a few members of their Archewell Foundation.

Hello! magazine writer Isabelle Casey, who has been covering the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, got to speak to restaurant owner Thea Ungermann and waiter Frank Wackers, who served the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's table.

Ungermann admitted that she was "completely overwhelmed" by the couple's visit and remembered seeing them "very relaxed" as they sat next to each other drinking Schumacher Alt, the same beer being served at the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently attending in the city.

She shared that she "had goosebumps when they walked into the restaurant" adding that she watched Prince Harry's speech on stage at the Invictus Games and could not believe he was there in the flesh in her restaurant.

On meeting the Duke of Sussex, Ungermann shared: "Prince Harry was so lovely and gave me a hug."

Meanwhile, one of the staff members at the restaurant told the publication that the Sussexes were "very welcome guests" and that the birthday celebrant was "very generous and tipped very well". Another source said the group enjoyed an array of local delicacies including Wiener Schnitzel and Bratwurst.

They reportedly had a "very joyful family meal" with another insider saying: "It's the first night that Harry and Meghan have eaten outside of the hotel restaurant so it was a great experience. They always eat with their team but tonight was a special evening."

Brauerei Schumacher shared a photo of the event on its Instagram page along with the caption "Welcome to @duesseldorf @sussexroyal @invictusgames202".

Meghan Markle looked pretty in a red and white striped shirt and white trousers, while Prince Harry wore a grey polo shirt with jeans and trainers for the occasion.

After dinner, the group reportedly returned to their hotel where Prince Harry received some cakes and was treated to a chorus of "Happy Birthday". The Duke of Sussex will be turning 39 years old on Day 7 of the 2023 Invictus Games on Friday, September 15. Royal followers have already shared their birthday greetings on social media.

Happy Birthday to Prince Harry 🎂



Younger son of England's King Charles III and Princess Diana who is fifth in line to become monarch of the Commonwealth realms celebrates 39years.#FBSBirthdayShouts pic.twitter.com/7pTQwbKp2g — RX Radio (@RXRadioUG) September 15, 2023

Meanwhile, members of the British royal family have yet to do so including King Charles III and Prince William and Kate Middleton. It would be interesting to find out how they greet Prince Harry amid public knowledge of his rift with his brother and father.

