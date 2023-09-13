Meghan Markle arrived in Düsseldorf, Germany on Tuesday to join Prince Harry for Day 3 of the 2023 Invictus Games. They attended a special dinner for family and friends of this year's competitors where she took the stage and gave a shout out to their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex looked very much the supportive wife as she expressed her excitement to be at the games. She also apologised for arriving late as she had to make sure their children were settled first.

Hello! magazine, which has been covering the 2023 Invictus Games, gave a full transcript of Meghan Markle's speech which she opened with, "Hi everybody. It is so special to be here, and I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party".

She added: "Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago."

Meghan Markle continued: "I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you. It's amazing, and I'm here the mood so far is off to a good start is that right?" In response, the crowd cheered and clapped.

The Duchess of Sussex then shared her gratitude to Fisher House Foundation for hosting the dinner. She recalled a visit to one of the organisation's houses in Los Angeles two weeks ago and shared that she was "so moved by everything that they do".

She added: "As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family."

Fisher House Foundation, an international non-profit organisation, has sponsored the Invictus Games Family & Friends Programme since Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014. The organisation has been instrumental in helping improve the quality of life for military personnel, veterans and their families by providing comfortable housing for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers for over 30 years.

These accommodations are free of charge for families of active and former military personnel so they can be near loved ones during medical treatment. There are 94 Fisher Houses spread out across the U.K., the U.S.A., and Germany to date.

Meghan Markle continued her speech: "So I'm really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I'm grateful for all of you that are here. We've also received a few gifts. From the Canadian team we got a bracelet, and on that bracelet they put the initials of one of the people who wasn't able to make it here tonight."

It was wonderful for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join us for the Family & Friends party to celebrate the importance of those closest to us and the role they play in the recovery of our community members



Thank you @awscloud @FisherHouseFdtn #IG23 pic.twitter.com/7alkghJt5C — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤+💜 (@WeAreInvictus) September 12, 2023

She said that "there are so many people" back home that are rooting for the competitors and even if they cannot be at the games, they are there in spirit. She once again shared her gratitude and excitement for a fantastic week ahead as she cheered on the players and told them to "have the best time".

The Duchess of Sussex closed her speech with a sweet nod to her and Prince Harry's children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 saying that they cannot wait to bring them to the Invictus Games so they can also "experience just how awesome" it is.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games on September 16. The Duke has been in Germany since the games kicked off with an opening ceremony on September 9.