Meghan Markle has been pictured driving herself to Victoria International Airport on Thursday, to pick up her friend Heather Dorak.

A video shared by the Daily Mail shows the former "Suits" actress on the wheel while a man, believed to be her security detail, took the front passenger seat. They chatted for a bit while they waited for Dorak to arrive. The pilates instructor and her friend shared a hug before they drove away from the airport.

Meghan Markle dressed down for the reunion in a black beanie, parka, and over-sized sunglasses. She appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled and chatted with her companions.

The Duchess of Sussex has been staying in Canada with son Archie while Prince Harry settled the Megxit drama in the U.K. He made his first public appearance since they announced their exit from the Royal Family at the Rugby League World Cup at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Meghan Markle has been going under the radar while she and Archie stay in Canada. There are rarely photos of her in the country. She also made her first public appearance since the announcement, at a women's centre in Canada.

The Duchess of Sussex has been living the independent life since her return to Canada, where she lived for years while filming "Suits." There are no paparazzi to hound her every move. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in the U.K. dealing with the drama caused by his and Meghan's departure from the royal household.

Following their decision to step back as senior royals, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement that revealed they can no longer use the HRH title while they do their duties. They will also no longer receive public funding as they will no longer perform their duties under the Commonwealth.

The Duke of Sussex shared that the decision was met with sadness. However, he assured that he is not walking away from the charities and patronages he and Meghan Markle support.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex still have until spring to use their HRH titles. The couple also promised to keep their followers updated on their future roles.

"Update: 18th of January 2020. In line with the statement by Her Majesty The Queen, information on the roles and work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be updated on this website in due course. We appreciate your patience and invite you to explore the site to see the current works of Their Royal Highnesses," reads the post written on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's website Sussexroyal.com.