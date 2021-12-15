Meghan Markle is known to be very eloquent but according to a renowned psychologist, she could do with some coaching on improving her charisma.

A-list psychologist Richard Reid said charisma is important because it shows a person's authenticity. He described it as "being who you are and knowing what you stand for" while being mindful of one's own energy to "allow others to expand."

He said it is especially important for royal families because it speaks volumes about their character. Thankfully, he said it is "easier" to coach them on the art of charisma based on their various public appearances.

Reid, who has worked extensively with royal families in the Middle East and Europe, claimed the British royals except "icon" Queen Elizabeth II "all struggle" with charisma. He even went as far as describing their mannerisms in public as "wooden and mechanical," something that would have been acceptable during the queen's generation. But "for the younger ones it doesn't work so well."

"There's often a mismatch between what they're saying and how they're using their body language and facial expressions," he told the Express adding, "There's a whole lot of work they could do around making their messages feel more authentic."

Reid added that the royals' behaviours seem "learnt" as opposed to being a "natural part of who they are." He alleged that they do not show warmth as he claimed, "There's such a thing as being too slick. The warmth isn't there." He said the British royals are unlike the Dutch and Norwegian Royal Families who are "more connected with their subjects."

He especially singled out Meghan Markle, whom he said shows "some inauthenticity." He complimented her on how she is "very very good" with how she uses her words. But the eyes allegedly give her away.

"Part of this is being an actress. There are certain things you can mechanically learn to make yourself appear to be feeling a certain way, but there are some things that are very hard to manipulate."

Reid suggested that the British royal family should vary the pitch, tone, or pace of how they speak in public to build trust. He also advised changing their hand movements according to the topic of discussion to create excitement, as opposed to their usual hands in a "central position" which he described as "wooden and stilted."