There is certainly no love lost between certain fans of Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain FC and their former players Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Both forwards left the club this summer, but that did not stop PSG ultras from unfurling banners to hurl insults at the two global superstars.

Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami early in the summer when his two-year deal with PSG expired. Meanwhile, Neymar took a bit longer to make the move, only joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier this month.

Both players have already started their lives elsewhere, but some groups of PSG fans have not moved on and are determined to spew hate even from a distance. On Saturday, some disgusting scenes were witnessed at PSG's home game at the Parc des Princes against Lens.

With Neymar Jr. obviously thousands of miles away in Saudi Arabia, the PSG ultras still saw it fit to display a black banner emblazoned with the words "Neymar: finally rid of the rude."

PSG secured a 3-1 victory at home against Lens, but the headlines were filled with photos of the banner. Prodigal son Kylian Mbappe scored a brace alongside a goal from new arrival Marco Asensio, but this particular group fans in the stands was determined to put their focus on a player who is not even in their roster anymore.

Neymar has been targeted by PSG fans almost throughout his entire PSG career, and this is perhaps the culmination of that love-hate relationship. Since joining the club in 2017, he has always been at the receiving end of abuse and bashing from the club's own fans.

Hate spills over all the way to Miami

Meanwhile, Neymar's fellow FC Barcelona and now PSG alum Lionel Messi did not escape the hate either. Despite receiving a massively warm welcome in 2021, Messi's relationship with the PSG fans quickly turned sour.

In his second season, Messi also received a lot of abuse from the stands from PSG fans, and even after heading all the way across the globe to the United States, they are relentless.

In tandem with the Neymar banner in Paris, an almost identical one was unfurled at the the Herons' DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale Florida. This time, it read: "Messi: Finally rid of the rude."

Messi was making his MLS debut for Inter Miami when the haters made their appearance with the banner. The Argentine seemed completely unbothered after scoring a late goal in their 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

That extends Messi's winning streak with Inter Miami to nine games, wherein he has already scored eleven goals and provided three assists. He has also helped Inter Miami lift the first trophy in their history earlier this month. They won the Leagues Cup title in a competition that features clubs from both the MLS and Liga MX.

Messi has also helped the club reach another final in less than two months. They will be facing Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final on September 27, giving them another chance to add to their trophy cabinet so soon after acquiring the services of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

To be fair though, Messi has not done everything himself. The club also acquired his former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, and the trio has managed to help bring out the best in the club's existing roster.

Inter Miami currently sits dead last in 14th place in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. It remains to be seen if the revamped roster can help them rise to at least ninth place with just eleven games to go. That will give them a chance to reach the playoffs and another opportunity to secure a title.