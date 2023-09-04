Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had critics shaking their heads after they were spotted enjoying a night out in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 1, a day after the 26th death anniversary of Princess Diana. They were seen at Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" at the SoFi Stadium.



The couple was joined by the duchess' mother Doria Ragland as they watched the show from a private box overlooking the stadium. Videos circulated online showing the mother-and-daughter duo having a great time as they smiled and waved their arms in the air.

A few of the Duchess of Sussex's longtime friends, including actress Abigail Spencer, was also in attendance. They enjoyed their time as they swayed their hips and pumped their fists in the air.

Meghan Markle vibing to “Diva” at Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/gFyLrIY4ZK — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 2, 2023

In another clip, the Duke of Sussex can be seen with his head down on his phone while his wife continued dancing. In another video, they swayed and hugged while Ragland waved both her arms in the air as Beyoncé sang "Love on Top."

Harry and Meghan danced away.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/vW2JJuA543 — Resilient (@KaindeB) September 3, 2023

In another video, the couple looked loved up as Beyoncé sang "Make Love To Me."

Harry and Meghan in their feels at Beyoncé’s concert! British media have already written divorce papers in the because they saw him look bothered in a couple of pictures. Only for these videos to come out. As usual. Harry and Meghan haters fail as often as they breathe. pic.twitter.com/Vynj37cwhN — D (@wukster2) September 2, 2023

Prince Harry wore a gray shirt and blazer paired with white pants while both Meghan Markle and her mother wore something silver to Beyoncé's show, in keeping with the singer's request that the audience wear something silver.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"

The dates she listed correspond to her zodiac sign, Virgo. She turned 42 years old on Sept. 4. She added, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's appearance at Beyoncé's show comes a day after Princess Diana's death anniversary on Aug. 31 and critics of the couple have since shared their dismay at their actions.

"ToDiFor Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield told Cristo over at TalkTV that the former "Suits" star was "losing her mind" as she was "shaking her tailfeather" at the show.

"It's the perfect example of why they did not fit in the royal family. They don't understand the concept of common sense, when something's appropriate...," she said.

Schofield admitted that she may be in the "wrong" to say it is inappropriate for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be partying after Princess Diana's death anniversary. But she reiterated that she still found it "cringe behaviour" on their part.

She also addressed claims that the Duke of Sussex did not have a good time at the show following the release of a few photos that showed him looking grim. She said her friend Matt was seated near the couple at the private box and can attest that he had "a blast" and that he "wasn't miserable despite the pictures."

Harry, the most miserable man to ever watch a Beyoncé gig. Clearly in a foul mood and doesn’t care who sees it. ☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/OqhyL6izV6 — According2Taz (@according2_taz) September 2, 2023

In his memoir "Spare," the Duke of Sussex recalled taking Meghan Markle to visit his mother's grave in Althorp. He wrote, "No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one... twenty-fifth anniversary and Meg's first time. At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum."

"We hesitated, hugging, and then I went first. I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity."

He said he gave his wife a moment with Princess Diana. When he came back, he found her "kneeling, eyes shut and her palms against the stone." He asked her what she had prayed for and revealed that the both prayed for the same, clarity and guidance.

Aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry, the godfather of the couple's daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, also attended Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" on Sept. 1 Other celebrities spotted were Pedro Pascal, LeBron James, Sarah Paulson, Kris Jenner, Magic Johnson, and Kali Uchis.