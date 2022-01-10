Prince William was said to have been left greatly affected after Meghan Markle publicly accused Kate Middleton of making her cry in the days leading to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex had made the revelation during her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March last year. She said there was a misunderstanding about flower girl dresses that hurt her feelings and left her in tears. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte was one of the flower girls at the wedding.

Meghan Markle clarified that the mum-of-three has since apologised to her with flowers and she accepted. She noted though that the incident was a major "turning point" and even called her sister-in-law a "good person."

Initial reports stated that she had left Kate Middleton sobbing over her "demands." They were reportedly getting too much for her to handle. A source said at the time that the duchess was "feeling quite emotional" because she had only recently given birth to her third child, Prince Louis.

In her Oprah interview, the former "Suits" star said the "reverse happened" and that "everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true" that she made the Duchess of Cambridge cry. She told Winfrey, "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining - yes, the issue was correct - about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

Royal editor Roya Nikkhah claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton reacted differently to the Duchess of Sussex's claims. She reportedly left the Duke of Cambridge "reeling" with her accusations. He also felt bad that Prince Harry had talked badly about his family on TV.

"William was reeling with his head all over the place, furious that his brother and sister-in-law had taken aim at his wife and his family," Nikkhah said as quoted by the Mirror.

Kate Middleton, however, has remained mum about the alleged incident. She has not responded to requests for comments and confirmation. Instead, a source claimed that she was more focused on how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's allegations could affect Prince William and made sure she was there to support him amid the family drama.