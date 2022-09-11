Meghan Markle is plotting her huge payback to the royal family for everything they did to her, a new report claimed.

Royal editor Roya Nikkhah said, on True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," that Prince Harry's wife had not shied away from threatening the royal family with her next bold move. In an interview with The Cut, the former "Suits" actress seemingly issued a warning to her husband's family that she could expose them.

Nikkhah also debunked the claims of Meghan Markle that she keeps a journal filled with all the events and experiences she went through when she was working as a senior royal.

She stated, "The thinly veiled threats that came in [Meghan's interview with The Cut] ...I think [she] probably hopes it does [feel threatening] to the Royal Family. But] I think there's a lot of eye-rolling, going, 'We're used to this by now.' That phrase, 'I have a lot to say until I don't' and, 'I've never signed anything that restricts me from talking'... there was a very strong inference there."

The Sunday Times royal editor said, "And, of course, the reminder that she keeps a journal, and [her] revelation that, 'when we came back to Windsor, to Frogmore Cottage for the Jubilee, I rediscovered my journal that I'd left there' - I was astonished to discover that she had left a highly private diary behind in Windsor, rather than taking it back."

Nikkhah continued that it is a clear sign that Meghan Markle also plans to release her own memoir. However, it is highly unlikely that she would overshadow the imminent book of Prince Harry, so hers would reportedly have to wait.

She claimed, "She's mentioned a couple of times in the last year or two that she kept a journal, and I think there is a very strong inference that Meghan could write her own memoir."

Nikkhah also suggested, "Most of their belongings were packed up a long time before they even left for Canada and America, so packing up was done. Certainly, when Eugenie lived there for a while with her husband and child, they had the run of the house. I think that most of Harry and Meghan's belongings that remained, which weren't many, were stored away. So I don't think she came back and packed up the whole house... I read it as an opportunity for her to mention the journal."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the claims that she is releasing her own book after the launch of Prince Harry's imminent memoir. So, devoted supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.