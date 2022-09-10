Meghan Markle is determined to take down the royal family no matter what, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that the former "Suits" actress remains "jealous" and "bitter" after everything that happened to her when she was still a working senior royal.

An unnamed tipster claimed that the wife of Prince Harry is just playing nice at the moment, but her imminent interviews would continue to paint pictures that she is still furious toward the British royal family.

The anonymous insider claimed, "Meghan appears to have deep-rooted anger and jealousy and is determined to take down the royal family, no matter the cost. Her latest rant upstaged the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death and even the release of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. Her ego is out of control, and she loves playing the victim and the race card."

The informant also suggested that Meghan Markle's endless rants in her "Archetypes" podcast and interviews are all part of the plan that she and Prince Harry have allegedly plotted since their infamous "Megxit" two years ago. The parents of Master Archie and Miss Lilibet allegedly want to become the king and queen of an alternative woke royal family in the U.S.

The same tattler added, "They're very confident they're the planet's biggest power couple, and they're out to build a global brand. They're bragging [that] they're bigger and better than the royals, and nothing can stop them. If the royals get in the way, they'd better watch out."

It was also claimed that King Charles was fuming upon learning the allegations of Meghan Markle about his "strained" relationship with Prince Harry. The new British monarch allegedly wants the world to see that he was not lost in his son's life, contrary to what his daughter-in-law has claimed.

The source furthered, "She tried to backtrack the comment by saying it referred to her dad, but the palace isn't buying it."

Meghan Markle has yet to comment on the claims that she is willing to do everything to take down Prince Harry's family. So, devoted supporters of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.