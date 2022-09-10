King Charles III sparked health concerns after news about Queen Elizabeth's bruised hands allegedly ended in the former monarch's eventual demise, a new report claimed.

Dr Gareth Nye, a senior lecturer at the University of Chester, shared his thoughts about fears surrounding the "red and swollen" fingers of King Charles III. He told Daily Star that there are "even more" that have not been brought up even if "loads of conditions" could lead to the new king's swollen fingers.

While talking to the publication, Dr Nye shared, "Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell. Oedema is a common condition and mostly affects people over the age of 65 as the ability for fluid control is restricted. To see if this is the cause, pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds would cause a depression in the area."

He continued, "Arthritis- another common condition in the over 60s. It often affects three main areas in the hand - the thumb joint or either joints in the fingers. Fingers usually become stiff, painful and swollen, and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling can remain."

Dr Nye also shared, "Uncommon causes may include high salt diet leading to fluid retention, certain medications can rarely lead to swelling as a side effect such as with blood pressure medications or steroid medications. There certainly aren't any immediate health concerns to be concluded from swollen fingers, and is most likely a sign of his age."

To recall, speculations about King Charles III's fingers were ignited in 2021 when a snap of him pulling a pint of beer during a royal engagement gave fans a glimpse at his swollen hands. In a letter to an undisclosed pal following the birth of Prince William, the husband of Queen Consort Camilla referred to himself humorously as having "sausage fingers."

King Charles III, as quoted in the biography "Charles, The Main Who Will Be King" by Howard Hodgson, penned, "I can't tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine."

The father of Prince William and Prince Harry, as per "Cornwall Live," is said to have also made reference to his enlarged fingers during a trip to Australia in 2012, calling them his "sausage fingers" after hours of flying to the country.

King Charles III has yet to respond to Dr Gareth Nye's remarks about his swollen fingers.

Meanwhile, health concerns reignited after photos of Queen Elizabeth and new U.K. Prime Minister Lizz Truss made rounds online. Prior to her death, the 96-year-old monarch invited the conservative lawmaker to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday and formally asked that she form a new government in the wake of Boris Johnson's departure.

Photos of the encounter were subsequently published, prompting concern over what looks to be a dark blue bruise on the right hand of King Charles III's mother. Royal watchers even took to Twitter to express alarm over new photos, while others stated that Queen Elizabeth looked "frail," with one netizen sharing a photo from her swearing-in event with Johnson three years ago to illustrate how her looks had changed.