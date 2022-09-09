Prince Andrew visited Queen Elizabeth for three days at Balmoral prior to her shocking death on Thursday, a new report claimed.

Sources told Globe Magazine, in its latest edition, that Prince Andrew decided to be with Queen Elizabeth during her last days. His siblings, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, were also at the late queen's side when she died.

An insider told the entertainment news outlet that Prince Andrew was pleading with Queen Elizabeth to have his old royal duties restored after being stripped of them due to his alleged involvement in the sex scandal of late paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein.

However, the idea of welcoming Prince Andrew back to the royal fold allegedly did not sit well with Queen Elizabeth and King Charles. The senior royals reportedly rejected the Duke of York's comeback attempt fearing that he would destroy the monarchy.

After celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June, the health of Queen Elizabeth took a terrible turn, and informants claimed the royal family was bracing for her imminent passing in the last few weeks.

Royal watchers suggested that King Charles made "highly unusual daily visits" to Queen Elizabeth's Scottish retreat. Rumours about the late monarch being on her deathbed intensified after she cancelled a slew of public appearances.

Queen Elizabeth also missed her usual Sunday church attendance since arriving at Balmoral on July 22. An unidentified palace courtier told Globe Magazine that the doctors had forbidden her to leave her home.

Another mole said, "She was barely able to walk and stand on the palace balcony to view the Jubilee parades, but it looks like that may be the last time she'll do that. Her days are numbered, and royal family members are struggling to say goodbye – or get back in her good graces."

Prince Andrew has yet to comment on the claims that he pleaded with Queen Elizabeth to welcome him back to the royal fold before her shocking death. So, avid followers of King Charles' brother should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.