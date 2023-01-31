Meghan Markle's absence from public life and her silence while Prince Harry promoted his memoir "Spare" has left many wondering what she has been up to. According to reports, she has been enjoying living a reclusive lifestyle for a change.

The last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out together in public was during the Ripple of Hope awards in New York City on Dec. 6. She has not been spotted in public since, although she and her husband continued to make headlines following the release of their Netflix series "Harry & Meghan" on Dec. 8, 2022.

According to US Weekly, Meghan Markle has not been seen in public in nearly two months. Her absence has reportedly raised eyebrows especially since many had assumed that she would be by Prince Harry's side while he promoted "Spare."

Instead, the former "Suits" actress allowed her husband to take the spotlight as he went on various TV interviews to talk about his book. He appeared in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, on CBS' "60 Minutes" with Anderson Cooper, on "Good Morning America," and on "The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

All the while, the Duchess of Sussex remained silent and kept a low profile. The publication claimed that she has been holed up in their Montecito mansion in California and has been "lying low, living a reclusive lifestyle."

The 41-year-old reportedly also has a busy schedule trying to balance working from home while looking after her two children with Prince Harry, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. This meant she could not be out there with Prince Harry who was "perfectly comfortable" being on his own.

It was reportedly also a welcome change for the mum-of-two "to take a step back from the limelight and have a little less of scrutiny." It has been "cathartic" for her to decompress and enjoy some solo time.

The publication's claims come following unconfirmed reports that Meghan Markle feels humiliated over the private details Prince Harry shared in his memoir including about his "frostbitten penis." Comedians have mocked his book while others criticised him for oversharing. Now, he too is said to be keeping a low profile following the backlash.