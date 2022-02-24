Eagle-eyed netizens are curious to find out if Meghan Markle is pregnant with her third child with Prince Harry after they noticed what appeared to be a baby bump during a recent outing in Montecito, Santa Barbara, California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed over the weekend having dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at a local restaurant. While some noticed the couple looking happy and relaxed, others were quick to point out the bulge on the duchess' belly.

Meghan Markle was pictured leaving the establishment first, with Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie following closely behind her. The 37-year old prince wore a suit to dinner while his first cousin donned a floral dress. But it was the former "Suits" star's attire that got observers thinking she is pregnant.

The floral blouse and pantsuit she wore gave way to what people believe to be a small baby bump. The duchess being pregnant could be the reason why she has kept to herself in the past months. She has not been seen in public since December when she was seen buying Christmas presents from local shops in Montecito. Suffice to say, her dinner date with Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Brooksbank is the first time she has been seen out and about in Montecito since last year.

"She preg again," one Twitter user wrote and replied another, "She better not be, 2 kids, climate change & all that, better not be more lies. Mind you I do always see the lies coming & another child."

"Is her left hand on her abdomen? Another baby? She has gained weight... hmmmmm," one more commented. Meanwhile, others claimed the she could be wearing oversized pants to hide a baby bump, with one user writing, "Maybe covering an excess of something or other....."

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have previously said that they only want two children. They told Oprah Winfrey that they are already happy with their family especially now that they have both a boy and a girl. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex even received praise for their conscious decision to have only two offspring in their bid to help preserve the planet for future generations.