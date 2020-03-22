Smart Works of which Meghan Markle is a patron has removed all mention of her as "HRH" or "royal" on their website. It is a significant step for her after stepping down as a working member of the British royal family. Both she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and start a financially independent life.

In September last year, Meghan Markle unveiled a capsule collection for Smart Works charity. The aim was to help women find employment with coaching tips and professional attire for their job interviews.

The charity's website once included a section titled, "Our Royal Patron," which now reads "The Duchess of Sussex." Another page is titled, "Out Patron, The Duchess of Sussex" that previously read, "Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex," reports People.

This has been done in keeping with the agreement reached by Prince Harry with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William in a meeting earlier this year. As per the agreement, Buckingham Palace had announcedin February that Harry and Meghan will give up their "HRH" titles and not use the term "royal."

However, the couple continue to enjoy the title of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They also function via their Sussex Royal website and Instagram pages that are active.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word 'Royal,' it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," a statement from Harry and Meghan's spokesperson said in February.

Harry and Meghan will officially step down from being full-time working royals on Tuesday, March 31, and their transition period begins from Wednesday, April 1. The couple previously stated on their website that they have no intention of using 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory" when their transition away from the royal family begins.

During their farewell tour of UK, Harry visited the Travalyst working summit in Edinburgh, Scotland on February 26, where he asked to be introduced just as "Harry." The decision of Smart Works comes close on the heels of Harry's choice of just using his name.