A royal biographer lamented over Megxit and how Meghan Markle could have made a genuine change in the world had she and Prince Harry not left their royal duties behind.

Andrew Morton, author of "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," called it a "tragedy" that the Duchess of Sussex abandoned her royal life. She would have become one of the most beloved women in the royal family had she continued to serve the British monarchy.

"The great tragedy, I think, is that Meghan and Harry didn't give it long enough to see whether they could give it a go. They were on the out almost before the wedding music had finished," he said during a discussion about Megxit on the "Pod Save the Queen" podcast.

Morton continued, "Meghan is a natural — I've got pictures of her when she was age 10 leading a march against the first Gulf War at her school. The local TV cameras turned up and she was there giving interviews."

Here she is at 10yrs old at a peace rally. After her friend's brother was called to serve in the gulf war, Meghan and her classmates organised a rally for peace. Here is Meghan Markle with a sign that reads 'Peace and Harmony.'#Meghans40celebration #MeghanMarkle40 pic.twitter.com/Afm9iCLsZg — Alexis🐘 (MNOSL🏅) (@ArchewellBaby) August 4, 2021

The Duchess of Sussex has always been vocal about equality since she was young. At 11 years old, she wrote a letter to then-U.S. president Clinton about the wrong message imparted by a TV commercial on Ivory dishwashing liquid. One of the lines in the ad that said, "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans" was eventually changed to "people all over America."

Morton added, "She spoke at the United Nations with Hillary Clinton. She had the great possibility of using her talent and her position to make a genuine change to the world. I don't think she's going to make such a change living in Montecito."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their royal duties in January 2020. They have since launched their Archewell Foundation and partnered with several charity foundations to continue to help the needy and share compassion all over the world.

They now live in California with their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Even without the backing of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to uphold their mission of serving others. Recently, the duchess contacted members of the U.S. Congress to lobby for paid parental leave. She and the duke also called for easier global access to the COVID-19 vaccine.