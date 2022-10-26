Meghan Markle allegedly finds it satisfying to know that she and Prince Harry have their achievements to boast about and compete against Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A source claimed that the former "Suits" star is in a celebratory mood following the announcement that they will be honoured at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation's "Ripple of Hope Award Gala." The event in New York City on Dec. 6 will see the couple receive an award in "recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation."

Speaking of the award, the source told Heat UK in its Oct. 25 issue, "This is a huge coup for Meghan and Harry as they're on the same bill as some extremely distinguished guests and fellow honorees. To them, it's validation that they are recognised and taken seriously at the highest level."

The insider claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could not be happier to know that the gala will take place while Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in the United States. The couple will be in Boston on Dec. 2 for the Earthshot Prize awards.

According to reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also drop by New York City after the event, to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They allegedly also hope the visit could "boost their royal profile across the pond" so they are taking the trip seriously.

The source added, "What Meghan loves most about this is that they're finally competing with Kate and William on a level footing, not playing second fiddle as they've always had to in the UK."

It is alleged that Meghan Markle "is going to strut her stuff, empowered and confident that the American people have taken her and Harry to their hearts." However, reports of a competition between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton should not be taken seriously as there is no verifiable proof to confirm them.